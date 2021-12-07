Warriors' pressure saps energy and opportunity from Storm

POLK – When you give away possessions on the basketball court, you make your job of scoring enough points to stay in a game a lot more difficult.

The Fullerton Warriors forced 35 High Plains turnovers and held them to just 5 of 35 from the field as they rolled to an easy 56-14 win over the hosts on Tuesday night.

The only statistical category that the Storm held their own in was on the glass, and even then the Warriors pulled down 44 rebounds to 33 for High Plains.

Fullerton took an early 4-0 lead, but High Plains junior Hailey Lindburg buried a 3-pointer to make it 4-3 with 6:20 remaining in the first quarter.

Fullerton would go on to score 10 of the next 11 points and posted a 14-4 lead through the first eight minutes.

The High Plains turnovers continued to pile up and the Fullerton guard tandem of Teagan Gonsior and Julianna Maxfield rolled up stats in the steals category. Gonsior led the Warriors in scoring with 16 points, while 6-3 sophomore post McKenna Plumbtree had her way inside the paint scoring 14 points, 12 in the first half.

High Plains trailed at the break 29-6 and 44-9 after three quarters.