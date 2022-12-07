Wahoo upends Fillmore Central in girls wrestling 36-30

WAHOO – The final match of Tuesday night’s dual between the Fillmore Central Panthers and Wahoo Warriors was the determining factor.

FC tied the match at 30-30 when Maggie Fushia pinned Wahoo’s Megan Robinson at 3:40 of the second period.

After a double forfeit at 140 pounds, Wahoo put the match in the books when Jessi Hassenkamp defeated Kenzie Joy by pin to account for the 36-30 final score.

The only other win on the mat for the Panthers came from sophomore Angie Schademann who pinned Wahoo’s Rachel Stevens in 29 seconds.

The rest of the Panther points came as a result of forfeits.

The Panthers return to the mats Saturday when they compete in the West Point-Beemer invite at 9 a.m.