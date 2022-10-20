 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Volleyball subdistricts announced by the NSAA

YORK – The York Dukes were hoping to play subdistricts at the Duke Dome, but will go on the road to play Lincoln Northwest in a first round game.

Seward will host the B-6 after they edged the Dukes 43.4375 to 43.3667 in the final wildcard points before the selections were made. Both York and Seward will more than likely make the district finals scheduled for Saturday, October 29th, win or lose, but with no guarantees they will host until the final points are accumulated.

York will play Lincoln Northwest (1-29) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and the winner gets Seward (25-7) at 7:30 p.m. All subdistrict, district and state championship matches are a best of five format.

Other subdistrict schedules involving area schools.

C2-7 at Cross County High School

Monday, October 24

4:30 p.m.-Aquinas vs. Shelby-RC

6 p.m.-Centennial vs. Fullerton

7:30 p.m.-Aquinas/SRC winner vs. Cross County

Tuesday, October 25

6:30 p.m.-Championship game

C2-8 at Sutton High School

Monday, October 24

5:30 p.m.-Fillmore Central vs. Sutton

7 p.m.-Superior vs. Thayer Central

Tuesday, October 25

7 p.m.-Championship game

D1-7 at BDS High School

Monday, October 24

TBA-McCool Junction vs. Sandy Creek

TBA- Heartland vs. Deshler

TBA- MCJ/Sandy Creek winner vs. BDS

Tuesday, October 25

TBA-Championship game

D2-2 at High Plains High School

Monday, October 24

5 p.m.-Friend vs. Nebraska Lutheran

6:15 p.m.-Hampton vs. Exeter-Milligan

7:30 p.m.-Lutheran/Friend winner vs. High Plains

Tuesday, October 25

7 p.m. Championship game

