Volleyball subdistricts announced by the NSAA

YORK – The York Dukes were hoping to play subdistricts at the Duke Dome, but will go on the road to play Lincoln Northwest in a first round game.
Seward will host the B-6 after they edged the Dukes 43.4375 to 43.3667 in the final wildcard points before the selections were made. Both York and Seward will more than likely make the district finals scheduled for Saturday, October 29th, win or lose, but with no guarantees they will host until the final points are accumulated.
York will play Lincoln Northwest (1-29) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and the winner gets Seward (25-7) at 7:30 p.m. All subdistrict, district and state championship matches are a best of five format.
Other subdistrict schedules involving area schools.
C2-7 at Cross County High School
Monday, October 24
People are also reading…
4:30 p.m.-Aquinas vs. Shelby-RC
6 p.m.-Centennial vs. Fullerton
7:30 p.m.-Aquinas/SRC winner vs. Cross County
Tuesday, October 25
6:30 p.m.-Championship game
C2-8 at Sutton High School
Monday, October 24
5:30 p.m.-Fillmore Central vs. Sutton
7 p.m.-Superior vs. Thayer Central
Tuesday, October 25
7 p.m.-Championship game
D1-7 at BDS High School
Monday, October 24
TBA-McCool Junction vs. Sandy Creek
TBA- Heartland vs. Deshler
TBA- MCJ/Sandy Creek winner vs. BDS
Tuesday, October 25
TBA-Championship game
D2-2 at High Plains High School
Monday, October 24
5 p.m.-Friend vs. Nebraska Lutheran
6:15 p.m.-Hampton vs. Exeter-Milligan
7:30 p.m.-Lutheran/Friend winner vs. High Plains
Tuesday, October 25
7 p.m. Championship game