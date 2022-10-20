Volleyball subdistricts announced by the NSAA

YORK – The York Dukes were hoping to play subdistricts at the Duke Dome, but will go on the road to play Lincoln Northwest in a first round game.

Seward will host the B-6 after they edged the Dukes 43.4375 to 43.3667 in the final wildcard points before the selections were made. Both York and Seward will more than likely make the district finals scheduled for Saturday, October 29th, win or lose, but with no guarantees they will host until the final points are accumulated.