Volleyball season revs up as September progresses

YORK – The 2022 High School volleyball season has hit the midway point of September with a very busy October on the horizon.

Conference tournaments will dot the landscape in October as the Central Conference, Crossroads Conference and Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament will take place around the third week of the month.

The MUDECAS Tournament held in Beatrice is actually being played this week with Exeter-Milligan the only local area team involved.

Some teams have played as many as a dozen matches, and other teams like the Cross County Cougars and the Nebraska Lutheran Knights have just four games under their belts through last Saturday.

Here are the leaders in kills, ace serves, blocks, digs and set assists through the first three weeks of the year.

Because of the large discrepancy in number of games played, the total number will be in parentheses and the leaders will be identified by average per match.

Once all teams start to even out in matches played we will use just the total number to determine leaders.

Kills-Top 10 (Total) Avg. Match

Bren Lemburg SR. Cross County (36) 9.0

Cynley Wilkinson SO. York (72) 9.0

Lilly Peterson JR. Cross County (35) 8.8

Malorie Staskal JR. Exeter-Milligan (73) 7.3

Bricelynn Larson SO. Cross County (29) 7.3

Kenzie Wruble SR. High Plains (49) 7.0

Shyanne Anderson JR. Cross County (26) 6.5

Lily Otte SR. NE. Lutheran (25) 6.3

Karley Naber JR. Centennial (76) 6.3

Mia Burke SR. York (48) 6.0

Aces-Top 5 (Total) Avg. Match

Kaylee Schoen JR. NE. Lutheran (10) 2.5

Jayden Fellows SR. Cross County (9) 2.3

Jasmine Malchow SR. NE. Lutheran (9) 2.3

Savana Krupicka JR. Exeter-Milligan (19) 1.9

Hayden Mierau JR. Heartland (16) 1.8

Taylor Lindburg SR. Cross County (7) 1.8

Blocks (Total) Avg. Match

Marissa Endorf JR. NE. Lutheran (18) 4.5

Bricelynn Larson SO. Cross County (11) 2.8

Lily Otte SR. NE. Lutheran (9) 2.3

Cora Payne JR. Centennial (24) 2.0

Lilly Peterson JR. Cross County (7) 1.8

Reyna Hafer SR. Fillmore Central (20) 1.8

Sydney Hengelfelt FR. Cross County (7) 1.8

Digs-Top 10 (Total) Avg. Match

Josie Loosvelt SR. York (128) 16.0

Felicity Johnson SR. Heartland (115) 12.8

Lily Otte SR. NE. Lutheran (47) 11.8

Marissa Endorf JR. NE. Lutheran (39) 9.8

Angie Schademann SO. Fillmore Central (105) 9.5

Shae Kingery JR. Hampton (114) 9.5

Karley Naber JR. Centennial (113) 9.4

Samara Ruether SR. Centennial (112) 9.3

Hailey Lindburg SR. High Plains (61) 8.7

Ella Wambold SO. Centennial (103) 8.6

Set Assists- Top 5 (Total) Avg. Match

Sydney Hengelfelt FR. Cross County (106) 26.5

Ella Wambold SO. Centennial (260) 21.6

Lily Jeffries SO. Exeter-Milligan (170) 17.0

Hayden Mierau JR. Heartland (130) 14.4

Reese Hirschfeld SO. York (109) 13.6