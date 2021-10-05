Volleyball Dukes sweep Adams Central on the road

Adams Central fell behind 19-10 in the third set as York started to pick the Patriot defense apart.

York’s Mia Burke had two kills over the final four points and York picked up the huge road win.

York head coach Chris Ericson said after the match the trip the team took to Gothenburg has really helped with their confidence.

“I think the trip to Gothenburg is when we kind of (noticed) a change. The girls got to play some really good opponents up there and this has really been huge in building their confidence,” said Ericson. “I think we have shown we are not afraid of anyone and the girls are playing well right now.

“Even tonight in the first two sets when we seemed to be kind of just trading side outs there for a while, I just told them to stick to our game plan and continue to keep hitting the ball hard and they would fall,” Ericson added. “We didn’t really know what to expect tonight with Jessica Babcock going down to injury last week. We kind of knew, but they had time to tweak some things so we were not really sure.”

Picking up the slack for the injured Babcock was Megyn Scott with 10 kills and the Patriots got six each from Gooden and Lauryn Scott.