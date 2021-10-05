Volleyball Dukes sweep Adams Central on the road

HASTINGS – The York Dukes improved to 17-7 on the year with a three-game volleyball sweep of Adams Central on the Patriots’ home floor Tuesday night.
The matchup between the two teams carried some significance as far as seedings for next week’s Central Conference Tournament.
Adams Central was without their top attacker as senior Jennifer Babcock with 159 kills on the season was on crutches.
The first two sets were both anyone’s to win as the Dukes led the first set 17-15 and the second 17-14.
York got a kill from Rylyn Cast, a Masa Scheierman ace serve and another kill from Cast to open their lead to 20-16. The teams traded points to get to 21-18, when Melanie Driewer and Kelly Erwin smacked winners to make it 23-18.
Back-to-back kills from Scheierman put the first set in the books.
At 17-14 they traded mistakes to make it 18-15.An Ava Ziemba kill upped the margin to 19-15, but Patriot Rachel Gooden drilled a winner to cut the margin to 20-17.
York’s lead dwindled to 21-20, but a 4-0 run to close the set put the Dukes up 2-0. In that run, Scheierman had two kills, while Cast added another kill and an ace block. Scheierman led the way with 18 kills, two ace serves and two blocks, while Cast had two blocks and four kills. Joining Cast with four winners were Driewer and Ziemba.
Adams Central fell behind 19-10 in the third set as York started to pick the Patriot defense apart.
York’s Mia Burke had two kills over the final four points and York picked up the huge road win.
York head coach Chris Ericson said after the match the trip the team took to Gothenburg has really helped with their confidence.
“I think the trip to Gothenburg is when we kind of (noticed) a change. The girls got to play some really good opponents up there and this has really been huge in building their confidence,” said Ericson. “I think we have shown we are not afraid of anyone and the girls are playing well right now.
“Even tonight in the first two sets when we seemed to be kind of just trading side outs there for a while, I just told them to stick to our game plan and continue to keep hitting the ball hard and they would fall,” Ericson added. “We didn’t really know what to expect tonight with Jessica Babcock going down to injury last week. We kind of knew, but they had time to tweak some things so we were not really sure.”
Picking up the slack for the injured Babcock was Megyn Scott with 10 kills and the Patriots got six each from Gooden and Lauryn Scott.
The Duke front line recorded seven blocks in the win. Erwin was credited with two and Ziemba one.