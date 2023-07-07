STROMSBURG – In June the ball was orange, in July the ball is just a little bit smaller and multi colored.

Volleyball teams are in action in July and summer camps can be found across the state of Nebraska at several different high school locations.

On Friday the Cross County Cougars who return a lot of firepower from their 2022 Class C-2 state qualifying team hosted Fillmore Central, High Plains, Elgin Pope John and Humphrey Lindsay Holy Family on Friday.

The teams played each other in a round robin format that determined who played who in the afternoon.

The Cougars ended the 2022 season with an impressive 29-5 record and return five players who saw extensive action last season.

High Plains came within one game of making the state tournament as they lost in the district finals to Shelton. The Storm lost three key seniors, but do return nine players with varsity experience. They were 21-9 last year.

Fillmore Central (2-29) continues to rebuild their program and that will start with junior Addison Ekeler who led the team in hitting percentage; was second in kills, aces per set, total blocks and kills per set.

Cross County head coach Emmie Noyd just wants to see her team get better every day and she really does not care about their record in the summer.

“I say bottom line is we need to get better every day. I don’t care if we come out of this camp being 8-0 or 0-8,” said the second year head coach. “Obviously it is great to wins in the summer too, but I just want to see growth and figuring out what it is going to look like day one when the regular season starts.”

Cross County seniors Shyanne Anderson and Lilly Peterson will see their roles change a little bit.

“Shyanne Anderson and Lilly Peterson were both key players and both were captains last year, but now they are also in that senior leadership role as well,” said Noyd. “I think they are ready for it and already showing it in the weight room and summer activities as well.”

The Cougars want to see the best teams in these summer camps, to not only get better, but have their weaknesses exposed to be able to work on them.

“If we want to get better every day we want to be challenged, because does that not only improve our game but it also gives an idea of what we need to work on too,” Noyd commented. “I think with any successful program it is always trying to find ways that we can be a better and stronger team. Especially seeing the competition last year last fall and going down to Pinnacle Bank Arena there is obviously things that we can work on. Right now we are just focusing on fitting in the pieces that we graduated last year. We lost three key pieces, our libero and right side and outside hitters. Those are key roles especially with leadership too. So just working on filling those pieces in.”

The Cougars will have their satellite camp next week and a few other camps before the end of July.

“Next week we have our satellite camp and we are bringing in the VCN Club (Volleyball Club Nebraska) to train us and then we are going to Clarkson-Leigh where four of the five teams there were at the state tournament last year. At the end the month we are at the Top Ten Tournament in Kearney.”