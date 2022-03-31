Vikings outlast Duke boys 1-0 in soccer

Perfect corner kick lifts Northwest boys past Dukes on soccer pitch

Vikings outshoot York 21-3 in 1-0 win

By Christian Horn

GRAND ISLAND – Most of the opening 40 minutes between the York Dukes and the Class B No. 4 Northwest Vikings occurred on the home team’s side of the soccer pitch Thursday night as the Vikings controlled the game from the start.

Northwest uncorked 13 shots in the opening half but could not break through against junior goaltender Austin Phinney as the teams entered the break engaged in a scoreless draw. Yet the Vikings outplayed the Dukes so thoroughly in the first 40 minutes that a go-ahead goal seemed imminent.

The Vikings notched their elusive goal about 10 minutes into the second half. Northwest drew up a play on a corner kick and executed to perfection, as Trevyn Keene found the ball in superb positioning and cranked a shot.

Phinney had no chance as the ball rocketed past him into the back of the net to put the Vikings on the board. The goal proved to be decisive – Northwest outshot York 21-3 and improved to 4-0 on the season with a 1-0 victory.

“It’s always a good battle with Grand Island Northwest; from last year to this year we’ve had great games and a 1-0 game is not a surprise to anyone,” Dukes head coach Matt Maltsberger said. “Being real honest, I thought they came out at the beginning of the game and the beginning of the second half with a lot more energy than we did. I feel like if we played the way we played the last 10 minutes of the game that it would have been a different outcome, so we’ve got to find that energy from start to finish.”

Northwest controlled the game from the opening minute, the Vikings’ speed causing problems for York as the home team launched shot after shot toward the visiting goal. Each time, Phinney turned the Vikings back to keep the Dukes in the game despite their offensive struggles.

The Vikings came out with intensity to begin the final 40 minutes, finally notching the crucial goal on a corner kick near the 50-minute mark. Northwest logged other scoring opportunities down the stretch but could not capitalize on any of them.

Despite being outshot by a whopping 21-3 margin, York found itself in the game down to the final seconds thanks to stellar play in net from Phinney.

The junior recorded nine saves against 10 shots on goal, but in the end the Dukes could not muster enough offense to offset the Vikings’ lone goal.

“Austin Phinney is a very athletic young man,” Maltsberger said. “He came to us this year, hadn’t played previous years, so we’re very blessed to have him. Again, those shots on goal and playing on their half of the field early was indicative of their energy and our lack of energy. We’ll get it fixed and we don’t have a lot of time until Hastings comes to town Tuesday.”