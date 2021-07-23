Vernon hits the rodeo road after first NFR experience

LINCOLN – Annsley Vernon has had a big week, competing as she did Tuesday evening and Thursday morning in High School National Finals Rodeo goat tying.
The rodeo attracted some 1,700 high school rodeo contestants to Lincoln this week from 44 states in the U.S., four provinces of Canada, New Zealand, Australia and Mexico.
Vernon, a junior this fall at York High, was one of 22 contestants in her performance Tuesday. A roughly equal number competed that same evening in the other half of Tuesday’s action. She stopped time in 8.7 seconds to finish a lofty fourth among the 22 on the morning side of the go-round. After the evening times were added to the mix, Vernon stood 21st.
Thursday morning, precious seconds got away from Vernon, who clocked 12.19 for a finish of 18th among 24 competitors.
“I didn’t have a good run,” she said Thursday afternoon. “My goat just went really hard left” which was an unfortunate and unexpected bad break. “When you are getting off you horse (running) that fast you can’t really change directions. It slows you down because you don’t have the momentum of your horse anymore.”
How did her 22-year-old roan mare, Frostie, perform?
“I’m proud of my horse,” Vernon answered. “She’s a roping horse, not a goat horse, but she did everything I asked of her.”
Frostie is likely to be retired from chasing goats. Because of the way Vernon clings off the side of the saddle before launching herself into the arena dirt, concern is building that perhaps the awkward weight distributing could work a hardship on a senior citizen horse.
“I’ll keep (team) roping on her, but I don’t want to make her sore,” said Vernon, who already has a pair of young horses in training.
Following Thursday’s morning run and before the evening performance, her aggregate score (both times added together) of 20.89 had Vernon standing tall at 23rd in the event’s field of 152.
“They are going to take the top 20” aggregate times to Saturday’s short-go from which the world champion will emerge, “so I didn’t make it back,” she said, “but I’ve got two more years.”
Of her first, but likely not last appearance on the national stage, she said; “Very exciting. I got to meet a lot of people from different places,” over the course of a week’s time.
One of those she met, and was interviewed by, was Coleman Proctor. The five-time PRCA NFR qualifier is the header Vernon aspires to be one day. In an earlier Vernon shared her dream of being the first female header to qualify for the NFR.
What’s next for this well-traveled cowgirl who already makes a tasty buck in team roping?