Vernon hits the rodeo road after first NFR experience

Frostie is likely to be retired from chasing goats. Because of the way Vernon clings off the side of the saddle before launching herself into the arena dirt, concern is building that perhaps the awkward weight distributing could work a hardship on a senior citizen horse.

“I’ll keep (team) roping on her, but I don’t want to make her sore,” said Vernon, who already has a pair of young horses in training.

Following Thursday’s morning run and before the evening performance, her aggregate score (both times added together) of 20.89 had Vernon standing tall at 23rd in the event’s field of 152.

“They are going to take the top 20” aggregate times to Saturday’s short-go from which the world champion will emerge, “so I didn’t make it back,” she said, “but I’ve got two more years.”

Of her first, but likely not last appearance on the national stage, she said; “Very exciting. I got to meet a lot of people from different places,” over the course of a week’s time.

One of those she met, and was interviewed by, was Coleman Proctor. The five-time PRCA NFR qualifier is the header Vernon aspires to be one day. In an earlier Vernon shared her dream of being the first female header to qualify for the NFR.