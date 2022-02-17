Velde will carry the torch for York at state wrestling

Velde carrying the torch for York Duke Wrestling

Junior heavyweight advances to Class B State semifinals

OMAHA – The Class B State Wrestling Championships got underway Thursday and three Duke grapplers were part of the Class B field.

Junior heavyweight Kadence Velde will carry the York Duke torch into the semifinals on Friday as he went 2-0 on opening day and will meet up with undefeated Aaron Jividen (42-0) of Aurora in the semifinals.

Velde put away Raoul Djidjoho of Elkhorn Mount Michael in his first match 7-4 and followed that up with a comeback win in the quarterfinals.

Velde (34-7) trailed South Sioux City’s Mwamba Ngeleka 2-1 after he had taken a 1-0 lead in the second period when Ngeleka was called for an illegal hold.

Ngeleka started the third period on the bottom and quickly reversed the situation taking a 2-1 lead.

That just seemed to fuel Velde who tied the match with an escape and used a takedown that eventually led to a pin in 5:05 of the third period.

On the mat right next to him, Jividen needed an ultimate tie-breaker to defeat Broken Bow’s Sawyer Baumgartner.

The Dukes were not so fortunate in the other two first round matches. Waverly’s Brayden Canoyer scored a major decision win of 20-5 over sophomore and two-time state qualifier Hudson Holoch in the 120 pound bracket.

Holoch (24-24) will begin his road back to a possible medal as he meets up with Northwest’s Gavin Ruff in the first round consolation matches on Friday.

At 182 pounds, freshman Keagyn Linden drew No. 3 Brekyn Papineau of Aurora in the first round and lost to the senior Huskie by pin in 2:52.

Linden (26-15) will take on Nick Horst (29-11) of Platteview in his first round consolation.

The semifinals for all classes and the girl’s brackets are scheduled to get underway at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Leading the Class B team scoring is Bennington with 63.5. Second is Hastings with 58, third place is Waverly with 51, fourth is Blair with 49 and rounding out the top five is Broken Bow with 37.5.