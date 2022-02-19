Velde sixth for the Dukes at B-285; Urkoski fourth for High Plains at D-138

OMAHA – After a long Friday night at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, the wrestlers returned to decide third and fifth place medals on the boys’ side, while third round consolation matches for the girls would set up their medal matches.

Allie Burke of High Plains, a senior wrestling in the 165 pound bracket, opened her day with a match against Omaha South junior Carol Victoria-Azcona.

Azcona (14-4) and Burke were on even terms until Burke was turned by the Omaha South junior and lost the match by pin at 3:26. Burke was the only female wrestler from the York News-Times coverage area and she is the first High Plains female wrestler to not only make the state championship field, but to win a match at state.

Burke pinned Piper Zatechka of Omaha Westside during her Friday night match to end her year with a record of 19-11.

York junior Kadence Velde had to wait till almost 10 p.m. Friday night to wrestle his semifinal match with Aurora senior Aaron Jividen who is 43-0 on the year.

Velde lost that match 5-0 and was back on the mats Saturday looking to end his season on a positive note.

In his first match Adams Central’s Tyler Pavelka held on for the 3-1 win and in the fifth place match, Concordia/DC West senior Neil Hartman (46-6) pinned Velde at 0:46 of the first period.

Velde (34-10) returns with a very talented team as York will return everyone.

In Class D, High Plains sophomore Wyatt Urkoski came out in his first match and dominated Cole Broeker of Southern Valley to earn his spot in the third place match.

Urkoski (36-14) came up just a little short as Kyle Oakley of Southern Valley won a close 5-3 final.

Urkoski is a two-time state qualifier and one time state medalist.