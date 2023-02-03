YORK – First impressions go a long ways and for York senior Kadence Velde, Southwest Minnesota State University left a lasting one on him and his family.

On Wednesday the York Duke signed his letter-of-intent to attend SWMSU starting next fall where he plans to major in criminal justice and play football for the Mustangs.

Velde said he appreciated the way the coaches kept up communication and called often.

“The coaches were extremely up front about everything from the start of the process and we had really good communication and they called often and when we went on the visits there they knew my name and my families name,” Velde said. “They came up and introduced themselves and that was huge for us.”

Velde said he also heard so many good things about the program and that the players he talked to really loved being there.

“Everyone there loved it there and they don’t have a lot of kids transferring out, which speaks a lot about their program,” Velde pointed out. “Kids come there and they stay all four to five years and all the people that I met there loved it and they have interesting stories to tell and they have great respect for the coaches and everyone really.”

York head coach Glen Snodgrass said Velde has been a leader by example and the other players knew they could rely on him to set the standards.

“He’s been a leader by example 100%. Every kid knows that he is always going to be there and they know he is going to set the standard for what you have to do to be a great football player,” Snodgrass commented. “The thing is we ask a lot of them as York Duke football players. We ask a ton with camps; 7 on 7’s, weightlifting and Kadence went above and beyond that by far. I alluded to earlier how many camps he has been to, how many times I would get in at 6:30 a.m. in the morning and Kadence is already there lifting weights in addition to his normal workout. He has done everything we have asked and went far above and beyond.”

Velde said his first contact with SWMSU came following wrestling season his junior year and the coaches have said they are looking at him for defense.

“I went and visited them on junior day after the wrestling season last year and they are looking at me for the D-line, probably defensive tackle,” said Velde.

SWMSU is tucked away in the Southwest corner of the state and according to Velde the area is much like York with one exception.

“It is almost exactly like it is here, except they get a lot more snow,” Velde said. “I looked (at) Chadron State and I really liked them a lot, and Northern State as well and I liked their program, too. It’s a 5 ½ hour drive from York to Marshall and that distance is OK. I definitely didn’t want to go too far, but this is just about right.”

Velde said his four years as a Duke have taught him a lot of lessons and he has learned a lot.

“What it has meant to me is everything. The coaches in every sport I have played in have really developed me as a person and as a player.” Velde added, “I learned a ton and have grown so much as a person and met a ton of people that will forever be my friends. I will know them for the rest of my life. Just developing as a person has been huge here.”