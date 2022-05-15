Vaulter Schademann gets FC girls a state berth

SUPERIOR - The only ticket to the Class C State Track and Field Championships secured by the Fillmore Central Panthers on Thursday at the C-7 District in Superior was in the girls’ pole vault.

Freshman vaulter Angelina Schademann cleared 10-0 to place second behind Superior’s Sadie Rempel who won the event with a vault of 10-6.

The Fillmore Central Panther 4x800 relay was not officially among the state qualifiers as of Friday morning, but based on compiled times they had the 10th best time in the state overall and unofficially should make the field.

The team consisted on Aiden Hinrichs, Cooper Schelkopf, Isaiah Lauby and Ashtin Clark. They were clocked at 8:46.48 which bettered their top time of the year by two seconds.

The Class C State Track and Field Championships will be held at Omaha Burke Stadium Thursday, May 20 and Friday, May 21. Field events will get started each day at 9 a.m. with the running events on both days starting at 1:30 p.m.