Valparaiso upends York Seniors, forces winner-take-all game tonight

YORK – The York Cornerstone Senior Kings had a chance to clinch a spot in the Class B state tournament on Tuesday evening against Valparaiso, needing just one win in two chances to advance.

However, it was Valparaiso who kept its season alive for another game, using a big second inning to account for all the scoring in a 3-0 win. The result forced another game, this one for all the marbles.

Before the second game could proceed, inclement weather in the area disrupted a potential start time, leading the second game to be postponed to this (Wednesday) evening.

After both sides hung zeroes on the scoreboard in the first inning, Valparaiso broke through for a trio of runs on four hits against York starter Caleb Sahling in the bottom of the second. The big knock came on Conner Kreikemeier’s two-out, two-run single after an error allowed both runners to advance to second and third.

On the mound, Valparaiso’s Collin Bouc carried a perfect game into the top of the fourth, when Noah Jones broke it up with a leadoff single. However, York couldn’t bring him home.

After Valparaiso’s big second inning, both sides threatened but nobody could push another run across. Sahling stranded a pair of runners in the bottom of the third and another in the fourth. York put a pair of men on in the top of the fifth but failed to convert.

Talan Hager took over on the mound for Sahling in the bottom of the fifth and stranded one runner in the frame and another two in the sixth.

Still trailing 3-0, Trevor Vodicka reached on an error to lead off the top of the seventh, but Bouc retired the next three batters to end the game and force a winner-take-all Game 2.

York managed just three hits while Valparaiso notched six, though half of those came in the second inning. Jones, Sahling and Trey Richert all logged singles for the Kings. Michael Potter led Valparaiso at the plate with a pair of hits and an RBI, while Kreikemeier drove in a pair of runs.

Sahling took the loss on the mound for York, allowing three runs – two earned – on five hits and a walk with one strikeout across four innings. Hager tossed a pair of scoreless frames in relief, allowing one hit and a walk with one punch out.

Bouc went the distance on the bump to pick up the win for Valparaiso, allowing three hits on no walks with five Ks.

Following a lengthy rain delay prior to the start of the winner-take-all matchup, officials elected to postpone the game to Wednesday evening. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. at Levitt Stadium, and admission into the game will be free.