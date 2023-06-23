For the past 12-14 months we have been planning a vacation to Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

The lodging along the way has been paid for, the cabin in the Smokey Mountains has been paid for and the two-day stay in Myrtle Beach, S.C. has been paid for all by my wife and me.

We have also shared with all those going on the trip what each person needs to take with them as far as money goes, and they have had all this time to save money to have on the trip.

We told everybody they would have to pitch in for groceries at the cabin and pay for gas along the way. We even have our gas money saved so each person is responsible for basically what they want to do during vacation and that is about it.

Sometimes I wonder if we bit off more than we can chew with this trip by adding Myrtle Beach to the list of places we are going, but you can’t answer that question unless you actually give it a shot.

I’ve also learned a few things while trying to get this trip all set up and planned for us to have our best chance at success and that is we should have hired a financial planner for our son Jake. The word SAVE is just not registering with him and as a matter of fact it is getting almost the exact opposite results.

He can put money in his account and two days later a large sum has been spent and he has no idea what he spent it on. Like for instance a few weeks ago he came up almost $700 short in his account and he didn’t know where he spent it, how he spent it and he had nothing to show for it.

Nothing -- not even a candy bar wrapper or an empty pop bottle.

This has been the case a few times over the past year or so. He spends money like he has an unending supply of it and believe me he doesn’t.

So needless to say while everyone on the trip will have plenty of money to spend while in Tennessee and South Carolina, we are not sure what Jake will have in his bank account when we leave, despite our best efforts to help him save up the money for the trip.

I’ve been looking forward to this trip for quite some time and I am hoping that it is a huge stress reliever and enjoyable nine days. We have read that where we are staying there are quite a few black bears that can become quite inquisitive around people who are renting the cabin we are staying in. I guess that will be some cheap entertainment, which is all Jake will be able to afford unless he decides to start putting some money away and actually saving it!

College World Series

I don’t think we could have asked for a better College World Series than the one we are getting this year.

The outcome of every game with the exception of maybe one has not been determined until the final at-bat.

Thursday night’s 2-0 win by LSU in the 11th inning was one of the best college games I have ever listened to and watched. I only saw and listened to parts of the game since I was at my grandson’s T-ball game.

The pitching in this year’s series has been outstanding and I don't remember so many pitchers being able throw in the upper 90’s and even in the 100 miles per hour category as this year’s crop.

I think the final three-game series between Florida and LSU will be one of the best three-game series that Omaha has ever seen.

Despite both teams being from the Southeastern Conference (SEC) they did not play in the regular season or the SEC Tournament.

I am going with LSU and one huge reason is fireballer junior Paul Skenes, who topped 100 miles per hour 49 times in a game earlier in the tournament. The Tigers are also a power laden team having clocked 137 team home runs this year.

Get set for a great weekend in Omaha.

Have a great weekend and if traveling, be careful and be safe.