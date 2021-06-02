 Skip to main content
Utica U-12 boys get three lopsided wins
Utica 12s take a victory pose

Members and coaches of the Utica 12-U baseball team include; (front from left) Chase Robinson, Cooper Stelling, Ruger Webb, Parker Perry. Middle row; Terin Donohoe, Ayden Konken, Nelson Anderson, Owen Naber, Van Choma, Hurley Harroun, Caleb Clouse. Back row; Coaches- Marshall Webb, Kyle Konken, Shawn Harroun, Dave Donohoe.

 Courtesy photo

MALCOLM - The Utica 12-U baseball team didn’t have any problems at the Malcolm Tournament as they outscored their three opponents 51-6 in picking up three wins.

Utica started off with an 11-1 win over the host Malcolm ball team in four innings with Ayden Konken going the distance to get the win.

Their second game was also a blowout as the Utica offense exploded for a 19-1 win over Denton.

The win went to Terin Donohoe who worked two innings. Caleb Clouse cleaned up the three inning win by pitched the third frame.

In the championship it was all Utica as they took down Dwight 21-4.

On the mound for Utica was Van Choma with two innings pitched. Donohoe worked one inning and Owen Naber also pitched three outs.

“Our pitching was fantastic all day and our bats were on fire throughout the entire lineup,” said coach Dave Donohoe “It was a very complete team effort.”

