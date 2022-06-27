Utica/Beaver Crossing falls to Sutton 6-2

SILVER CREEK-The Utica/Beaver Crossing Badgers offense had its chances, but Sutton starter Drew Goracke closed the door each time the Badgers mounted a threat.

Sutton took a 1-0 lead in the second, then pushed across four runs in the fourth on their way to a 6-2 win over UBC in Silver Creek on Saturday afternoon.

Badgers starter J.B. Drake gave up just six hits, but four UBC errors led to two unearned runs, and the Badgers could never recover. Drake struck out four batters and walked three.

Both teams finished with seven hits and UBC was led by Keenan Kosek who went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Ryan Payne was 1 for 4 with a stolen base, Drake had a hit in four plate appearances, Preston Payne went 1 for 2, Jayden Hartshorn was 1 for 4 and Conner Clouse was 1 for 2.

UBC picked up its only two runs in the top of the seventh as Drake drew a walk, Clouse singled and scored on a Ryan Payne ground out and Kosek singled for his second hit and drove in Drake.

Sutton's offense was led by Goracke who was 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Merrick Maltsberger also had two hits in three trips to the plate with a pair of runs batted in.

UBC 000 000 2-2 7 4

Sutton 010 401 x-6 7 2