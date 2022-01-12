Urkoski sparks High Plains boys in landslide win at Palmer

Urkoski sparks High Plains boys in 63-point destruction of Palmer

By News-Times staff

PALMER – Eight minutes into Tuesday night’s matchup between the High Plains Storm and the Palmer Tigers, the visitors led 22-0. At halftime, the Storm’s cushion sat at 47-0. Palmer finally got on the board with three points in the third quarter, but it wasn’t nearly enough as High Plains obliterated the Tigers 66-3 and improved to 6-5 on the season.

Lane Urkoski sparked the Storm in the romp, as he poured in a game-high 26 points and shot 12 of 13 from the floor. He also swiped nine steals and grabbed three rebounds. Eli Bagwell notched seven points, Gehrig Urkoski scored six and Gavin Morris and Cameron Bohaboj notched five apiece.

Mario Lesiak and Haden Helgoth tallied four points each, while Austin Van Housen added three and Tyler McNaught and Cole Swanson both recorded two. Logan Bagwell and Raul Marino scored one point each to round out High Plains’ offensive explosion.

Bohaboj led the Storm with six boards, while Lesiak paced the team with three assists.

“We were able to execute our game plan and that allowed us to get our younger guys a lot of playing time,” Storm head coach JT Hamm said. “Everyone that suited up played in the game and also scored. We have a tough opponent (Thursday) night against Nebraska Lutheran, so we need to be ready to go. That is a good team that has good shooters and is extremely well-coached. I am eager to see how our boys respond after yesterday's success at practice today.”