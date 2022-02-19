Urkoski, Burke last man and woman standing for High Plains

OMAHA – The High Plains Storm came out like gang busters on Thursday at CHI Health Center in Class D as they posted a 4-0 mark in the opening round.

Things slowed down considerably in the quarterfinals as three of the team’s four wrestlers were defeated sending them to the second round of the consolations on Friday as just one wrestler advanced to Friday night’s semifinals.

At 138 pounds, No. 5 rated Wyatt Urkoski, making his second consecutive trip to Omaha matched up against No. 1 Jon Peterka of Sutherland in one of two semifinals.

Peterka (54-0) and a senior dominated Urkoski in the match winning

Peterka came in undefeated and he left that way as he took a major decision over the two-time state qualifier by the final score of 12-2. Urkoski 35-13) will wrestle in the morning to determine his medal.

The High Plains contingency was reduced to just one wrestler following the second round consolations as the Storm went 0-3 and that ended three wrestler seasons.

At 106 pounds Hudson Urkoski lost by pin to Franklins Kyle Carraher in 2:19. Urkoski ends his freshman season with a record of 30-12.

In the 120 pound weight class, freshman Gage Friesen lost a major decision to Sand-Hills Valley Dayton Gipe by the final score of 9-1. Friesen completed his year at 23-20.

Senior Javier Marino also lost in the second round consolation as he dropped an 8-3 decision to Kyle Durfee of Mullen in the 132-pound bracket. He finished his final year with the Storm with a record of 36-12.

Making school history was senior Allie Burke as she competed in the 165-pound weight class in the first ever girls Nebraska State Wrestling Championships.

Burke nearly had Millard West’s Lauren Sash pinned but the clock ran out before she could put the freshman’s shoulders to the mats. She ended up losing by pin at the five minute mark.

On Friday night she recorded her first win in state action as she pinned Piper Zatechka of Omaha Westside in 1:48. A win over Omaha South’s Carol Victoria Azcona will earn the Storm senior a medal.