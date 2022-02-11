 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Updated girls subdistrict hoops info released
0 Comments

Updated girls subdistrict hoops info released

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Post-season has arrived, NSAA releases subdistrict matchups for girls

Cross County and McCool Junction to host subdistricts

(Updated 2-11-22)

STROMSBURG – The Cross County Cougars (17-6), rated No. 9 in the latest Lincoln Journal Star Class D-1 rankings, and the McCool Junction Mustangs (13-6) are being rewarded for their body of work over the girls’ basketball regular season as subdistrict hosts.

The Cougars will have No. 2 seed Nebraska Christian, No. 3 seed East Butler and No.4 and No. 5 seed Aquinas and Twin River playing in Stromsburg at the D1-5.

The Cougars will face the winner of the Aquinas vs. Twin River game on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. with East Butler and Nebraska Christian to follow at 7:15 p.m. The D1-5 championship game will be played Thursday night at 6:30 p.m.

The Class D1-4 will feature four teams with top seed McCool Junction taking on Harvard at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, to be followed by No. 2 Heartland and No. 3 Dorchester. That championship game will also be played Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Other area teams and their district destinations include the following.

C2-3 (at Freeman High School)

Tuesday, Feb. 15

5:30 p.m.-(1) Freeman vs. winner of (4) Wilber-Clatonia-(5) Tri-County

7 p.m. - (3) Palmyra vs. (2) Centennial

Thursday, Feb. 17

Subdistrict final at 6:30 p.m.

Class C2-6 at Sutton

Monday, Feb 14

7 p.m.-Fillmore Central (10-12) vs. Sandy Creek (4-17)

Tuesday, Feb 15

5:30 p.m.-Sutton vs. winner of FC-SC game.

7:30 p.m.- Thayer Central (16-5) vs. Superior (18-4)

Thursday, Feb 17

7 p.m. Subdistrict final

D2-2 at (at Parkview Christian )

Tuesday, Feb. 15

(4) Friend vs. (1) Parkview Christian - TBD

(3) Nebraska Lutheran vs. (2) Exeter-Milligan - TBD

Thursday, Feb. 17

Subdistrict final

D2-3 at Osceola

Tuesday, Feb, 15

6 p.m.-(4) Giltner vs. (1) Osceola

7:30 p..- (3) High Plains vs. (2) Hampton

Thursday, Feb. 15

7 p.m. Subdistrict final

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sad photos of abandoned Olympic venues you won't believe

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News