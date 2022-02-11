Updated girls subdistrict hoops info released

Post-season has arrived, NSAA releases subdistrict matchups for girls

Cross County and McCool Junction to host subdistricts

(Updated 2-11-22)

STROMSBURG – The Cross County Cougars (17-6), rated No. 9 in the latest Lincoln Journal Star Class D-1 rankings, and the McCool Junction Mustangs (13-6) are being rewarded for their body of work over the girls’ basketball regular season as subdistrict hosts.

The Cougars will have No. 2 seed Nebraska Christian, No. 3 seed East Butler and No.4 and No. 5 seed Aquinas and Twin River playing in Stromsburg at the D1-5.

The Cougars will face the winner of the Aquinas vs. Twin River game on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. with East Butler and Nebraska Christian to follow at 7:15 p.m. The D1-5 championship game will be played Thursday night at 6:30 p.m.

The Class D1-4 will feature four teams with top seed McCool Junction taking on Harvard at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, to be followed by No. 2 Heartland and No. 3 Dorchester. That championship game will also be played Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Other area teams and their district destinations include the following.