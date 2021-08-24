Untimely defensive miscues doom Polk County against Central City

Ava Steinke then hit a ground ball to short, but Savanna Boden bobbled the ball and Sunday couldn’t handle the throw at third base. Polk County recorded no outs on the fielder’s choice, and Central City suddenly had the bases loaded with one out.

Botsch lined out to Rystrom, who very nearly doubled off Schenk at third. Instead, the junior just dove back in time to beat the throw, and Boden couldn’t handle the ensuing ground ball from Schindler as the third Bison run scored.

Karlee Seitz ripped a single into left field, where the ball took a bad hop away from left fielder Kylee Krol. By the time Krol tracked the ball down, three runs had scored and Central City’s lead had doubled to 6-0.

Rystrom induced a ground out to end the inning, and Polk County responded in the bottom of the second.

Senior Sadie Sunday singled to lead off the inning, but Schindler retired Rystrom and Kaleena Nuttelman for two quick outs. Courtney Sunday stepped to the plate and came through with a single to drive in the first Polk County run. Kayliegh Pinney then popped out to first to end the inning.

Rystrom allowed a leadoff single in the top of the third, and Schenk ripped a ball to center field. However, Pinney tracked the ball down for the first out and robbed Shenk of an extra-base hit.