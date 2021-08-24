Untimely defensive miscues doom Polk County against Central City

STROMSBURG – The Central City lineup raced out to a fast start against Polk County on Tuesday evening, plating a pair of runs in the top of the first off Slammers starter Christina Rystrom. The Bison added four more in the second, another six in the third and one more in the fourth to cruise to a 13-1 victory.
Rystrom wasn’t fantastic – she did allow 11 hits in just 2 2/3 innings – but the defense did the senior hurler no favors, as six of those runs were unearned.
After Central City junior Ava Steinke doubled to lead off the game, sophomore Caleigh Botsch laid down a bunt. Rystrom misfired on the throw to first baseman Mae Valish as Steinke raced home to score the game’s first run.
Sophomore Jerzie Schindler then singled, but a good throw to third allowed third baseman Courtney Sunday to apply the tag in time for the first out of the inning.
After a ground out, another Rystrom throwing error scored the second Central City run. Rystrom rebounded with a strikeout looking to end the inning.
Schindler, the Bison starting pitcher, sat down the Polk County lineup in order in the bottom of the first.
Makenna Schenk and Hallie Rutherford opened the top of the second with consecutive singles for Central City before Rystrom struck out Emma Steinke looking for the first out.
Ava Steinke then hit a ground ball to short, but Savanna Boden bobbled the ball and Sunday couldn’t handle the throw at third base. Polk County recorded no outs on the fielder’s choice, and Central City suddenly had the bases loaded with one out.
Botsch lined out to Rystrom, who very nearly doubled off Schenk at third. Instead, the junior just dove back in time to beat the throw, and Boden couldn’t handle the ensuing ground ball from Schindler as the third Bison run scored.
Karlee Seitz ripped a single into left field, where the ball took a bad hop away from left fielder Kylee Krol. By the time Krol tracked the ball down, three runs had scored and Central City’s lead had doubled to 6-0.
Rystrom induced a ground out to end the inning, and Polk County responded in the bottom of the second.
Senior Sadie Sunday singled to lead off the inning, but Schindler retired Rystrom and Kaleena Nuttelman for two quick outs. Courtney Sunday stepped to the plate and came through with a single to drive in the first Polk County run. Kayliegh Pinney then popped out to first to end the inning.
Rystrom allowed a leadoff single in the top of the third, and Schenk ripped a ball to center field. However, Pinney tracked the ball down for the first out and robbed Shenk of an extra-base hit.
After Central City put runners on the corners, Rystrom struck out Emma Steinke for the second out. Ava Steinke and Botsch recorded consecutive RBI singles, and Schindler followed with a two-RBI single of her own to end Rystrom’s day as the Central City lead ballooned to 10-1.
Rystrom allowed 11 runs – just five earned – on 11 hits with three strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings of work. Courtney Sunday entered in relief and promptly allowed the 11th Central City run on an RBI single. The Bison tacked on another run before a fly out to center field finally ended the inning.
Boden drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the third, but Krol’s bunt attempt found the glove of Schindler, who easily doubled off Boden at first. Valish then grounded out to second to end the inning.
Central City scored another run in the top of the fourth thanks to yet another Polk County error, and the Slammers went down in order in the bottom of the frame to secure the 13-1 loss.
The Polk County lineup struggled, managing one run on just two hits and a walk. Defensively, the Slammers finished with four errors – only six of Central City’s 13 runs were earned. Rystrom took the loss, while Schindler earned the complete-game win for Central City.
The Slammers return to action on Thursday with matchups against Boone Central/Newman Grove and Schuyler.
To keep up with all YNT-area sports action, follow Christian on Twitter @YNT_Christian or YNT Sports on Instagram @yntsports.