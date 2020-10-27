Unsung hero – Cross County’s Rystrom does his job out of the spotlight

But there’s another player that makes the offense hum – Christian Rystrom. The 5-foot-10, 171-pound senior usually plays fullback in the Cougars’ offense. Most of the time, his work goes unnoticed to those outside the program. He’s blocking and throwing a shoulder into bigger bodies most of the time, which doesn’t always get the recognition it deserves.

That’s all OK to Rystrom, though, a Dakota Wesleyan football commit.

“Isaac and Carter, they get the headlines and that’s totally fine,” Rystrom said before a practice last week. “I’m used to doing a lot of the dirty work. I just think of it like, ‘If they get recognized, that’s a plus for me because that means I’m doing my job.’”

In football terms, Rystrom’s position on offense is sometimes referred to as a sniffer. He lines up directly behind the offensive line, so one can understand why that specific name is used.

Sometimes Rystrom takes direct snaps, just like Noyd and Seim do. Coming into the Clarkson/Leigh game, Rystrom only had 16 carries for 103 yards and two touchdowns. But he was featured more in the playoff game, with six carries for 41 yards and a 25-yard scoring run.

Even though his job on offense isn’t always the most glamourous, Rystrom wouldn’t have it any other way.