Unsung hero – Cross County’s Rystrom does his job out of the spotlight

STROMSBURG – The Cross County football program has taken the momentum from last year’s Class D-1 playoff run and turned it into something special this season.
The Cougars limped into the postseason last year with a .500 record, but made it all the way to the semifinals. Not much got in the way of Osceola/High Plains and the state championship in 2019, but Cross County gave the Stormdogs a fight in the “Clash in Clarks,” losing just 34-30.
But this year, there’s no .500 record. Cross County is undefeated and just beat Clarkson/Leigh 56-6 to advance to the second round this Friday in Cambridge.
So far, the Cougars are rolling through their opponents. They’re winning games by an average score of 59-16 and rushing for 407 yards per contest with an old-school single-wing rushing attack.
A quarterback? Who needs one.
Isaac Noyd, Cross County’s senior running back, and junior Carter Seim get the headlines, as they should. Both are dangerous with the ball in their hands – Noyd has rushed for 1,528 yards and 24 touchdowns. Seim? He’s gone for 1.373 and 23 scores.
The offensive line of Lincoln Kelley, Colby Bolton, Alex Noyd, Cory Hollinger and Damon Mickey should rightly get respect, too. That unit is a big and physical one that moves defenses back and makes the creases that Noyd and Seim run through.
But there’s another player that makes the offense hum – Christian Rystrom. The 5-foot-10, 171-pound senior usually plays fullback in the Cougars’ offense. Most of the time, his work goes unnoticed to those outside the program. He’s blocking and throwing a shoulder into bigger bodies most of the time, which doesn’t always get the recognition it deserves.
That’s all OK to Rystrom, though, a Dakota Wesleyan football commit.
“Isaac and Carter, they get the headlines and that’s totally fine,” Rystrom said before a practice last week. “I’m used to doing a lot of the dirty work. I just think of it like, ‘If they get recognized, that’s a plus for me because that means I’m doing my job.’”
In football terms, Rystrom’s position on offense is sometimes referred to as a sniffer. He lines up directly behind the offensive line, so one can understand why that specific name is used.
Sometimes Rystrom takes direct snaps, just like Noyd and Seim do. Coming into the Clarkson/Leigh game, Rystrom only had 16 carries for 103 yards and two touchdowns. But he was featured more in the playoff game, with six carries for 41 yards and a 25-yard scoring run.
Even though his job on offense isn’t always the most glamourous, Rystrom wouldn’t have it any other way.
“We just run right at you,” he said. “Knowing you can line up across from someone and run it right down their throat, it’s fun.”
Rystrom said he loves the toss and stretch plays in Cross County’s playbook. He’s taught to block the first person that shows – usually that’s a corner, an outside linebacker or a safety flowing downhill.
The best part of those plays comes at the point on contact.
“That’s when I can just go full speed at a guy and try to lay him out,” Rystrom said.
His favorite formation? That’d be Wildcat, where a guard flips to the other side of the line and a tight end slides down next to Noyd, the center. Rystrom lines up behind the strong-side guard. The snap goes to the Wildcat, usually Isaac Noyd or Seim, and the Cougars go.
“We just run right downhill with that one,” Rystrom said.
Rystrom is having the most fun on a football field as he’s ever had. That’s understandable, considering how his high school career started. As a freshman, Cross County went 1-8 in 11-man. As a sophomore in eight-man, 4-5. Then the deep playoff run happened in his junior campaign.
Now in his final year as a Cougar, Rystrom is a captain. It’s something he takes seriously, because he’s expected to.
“Being a team captain, it’s a whole new atmosphere. We have so much more responsibility,” he said. “It’s almost like we’re the fathers of the team. We’re expected to take care of these 30-something kids. Everyone has a responsibility and we have to make sure they do it.”
Rystrom’s senior year hasn’t come without sacrifice, however. In the offseason, the Cross County coaching staff approached him with an idea: instead of focusing on playing one position on defense, he would be a multi-use tool. A jack-of-all-trades. A Swiss Army Knife.
Rystrom has been a corner the last three years – and he will likely be a defensive back at Dakota Wesleyan – but Cross County needed to replace three seniors on that side of the ball over the summer.
“He (head coach Hayden DeLano) told me I’d better be ready to play multiple spots this year, ‘because you’re capable of doing it,’” Rystrom said.
Rystrom didn’t question anything and went to work, because he said it was the best thing for the team. The move has paid off, as Rystrom has been everywhere for the Cross County defense, and currently leads the team with 74 tackles and two interceptions.
He started the season as a stand-up defensive end and outside linebacker. He’s also seen reps at safety and corner this year. Against Clarkson/Leigh, Rystrom started at linebacker and did well, racking up 17 tackles with four for a loss while picking of a pass for an interception, too.
That’s versatility. The kind of trait a college coach has to love.
“I like it a lot,” Rystrom said, “because when your coaches ask something of you, you can take it instead of watching somebody else get those reps.”
That leads us to the second-round matchup at Cambridge, a drive that’ll take a little under three hours. Rystrom’s positions may change against the Trojans. Even as his responsibilities on the field vary, Rystrom’s routine doesn’t.
What routine is that? Dancing.
Whether it’s in pregame warmups or in the hallways of school. Wherever. Whenever. It helps Rystrom keep loose and have a good time.
“I’m always dancing. I get weird looks,” he said through a laugh.
Is he good at it?
“No. Not at all. But I just like moving to the beat. If I look weird, I look weird,” he said.
Whatever gets him in the right frame of mind to do his job – as a fullback or defender – so be it. Rystrom and the rest of the Cougars are riding the momentum from last year. Let’s see how far it will take them this time around.
