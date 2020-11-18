Unfinished - Sterling is the last stepping stone in McCool Junction’s journey

KEARNEY - One year ago the McCool Junction Mustangs began preparing to get back to the Six-Man State Football championship game.
Their bid to earn a state title in 2019 came up short with a loss to Harvard in the championship game.
Friday night they will have a chance to take care of unfinished business when they take on Sterling (10-0) at Cope Field on the UNK Campus in Kearney with kick-off scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
Both teams come in with offensive resumes when combined they put up 125 points per game.
On defense they rank No. 1 and No. 2 with the No. 1 Mustangs allowing 13 points per game and the Jets, who are rated No. 2 in Class D6 by the Omaha World-Herald, give up just 16 points per contest.
While the offense and defense will play a key role in Friday night’s championship game, McCool Junction head coach Jarrod Weiss believes two other factors could play a huge role.
“I think the two biggest keys will be turnovers and PAT points. A turnover here or there may go a long way in deciding the outcome of the game. Also, PAT points are going to be extremely important,” Weiss explained. “With both teams being so equal in every phase of the game, a missed PAT point or two could very well be the difference.”
Both teams had their issues in the semifinals with Sterling getting past Arthur, No. 5, 60-58 and the Mustangs were pushed by No. 6 Cody-Kilgore before finally winning 30-12.
Support Local Journalism
“I didn't think we played our best game Friday. There were a lot of variables that went into that. However, credit all goes to Cody, they came out and played loose and free with nothing to lose. They put us into situations we haven't seen much this season,” Weiss said. “With that being said, I thought we handled the adversity well in crunch time situations, our defense made some big stops and our offense moved the ball when needed. It was good for our kids to play a full game. They had to grind it out, which will benefit us on Friday.”
Sterling has won two state football championships as they were Class D1 champions in 1991 and 1992 and they have made the playoff field 17 of the last 20 years.
McCool Junction is making their fourth straight appearance and sixth since 2011.
“Sterling is a great football team and they have achieved a lot of great things this season. They are a rich tradition laden town that has a lot of pride in their sports,” said Weiss. “They will be excited to play. I look forward to a great game with the teams being so equally matched it should be a good one.”
Weiss feels the experience of having been in the 2019 final and familiar with the surroundings, the turf and the atmosphere will benefit his team.
“The kids know the routine when we get there, the lights may not be quite as bright for us with so many of our guys contributing last year in the finals. We’ve been there and done that so for us, it's just one more game we get to play and we are excited to be one of the final two teams with the opportunity to win a championship,” Weiss stated.
“I think having played in a state final a year ago will help us as the week goes along. The boys have done a nice job of just taking one game at a time and not worrying about what else is being said around them. Having a full normal week of school will help as well,” Weiss said. “Practices will all be the same, our weekly preparation will be the same, and we have a normal kickoff time on Friday where we will get a full day of school in. As coaches we have to make sure we treat it as such and not get too hyped up over the moment.”
PHOTOS: McCool Junction FB vs Cody-Kilgore
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!