Unfinished - Sterling is the last stepping stone in McCool Junction’s journey

“I didn't think we played our best game Friday. There were a lot of variables that went into that. However, credit all goes to Cody, they came out and played loose and free with nothing to lose. They put us into situations we haven't seen much this season,” Weiss said. “With that being said, I thought we handled the adversity well in crunch time situations, our defense made some big stops and our offense moved the ball when needed. It was good for our kids to play a full game. They had to grind it out, which will benefit us on Friday.”

Sterling has won two state football championships as they were Class D1 champions in 1991 and 1992 and they have made the playoff field 17 of the last 20 years.

McCool Junction is making their fourth straight appearance and sixth since 2011.

“Sterling is a great football team and they have achieved a lot of great things this season. They are a rich tradition laden town that has a lot of pride in their sports,” said Weiss. “They will be excited to play. I look forward to a great game with the teams being so equally matched it should be a good one.”

Weiss feels the experience of having been in the 2019 final and familiar with the surroundings, the turf and the atmosphere will benefit his team.