Undermanned Ralston no match for No. 2 York Girls

YORK- The Class B No. 2 York Dukes had no problems getting their first win of the season as the undermanned Ralston Rams were no match for the York girls.

Ralston with two freshmen on the floor starting and just one senior on the team turned the ball over 12 times in the first quarter as York built a 27-1 lead and rolled from that point to the 83-11 win in the non-conference opener.

York denied the Rans much of any offense as the Omaha school took just four shots from the field in the first half, missing all four shots and their only scoring a free throw on 1 of 6 attempts.

York’s Maddie Portwine a second team Class B all-state returner scored nine points in the first quarter and that was matched by junior Mattie Pohl who also chipped in with nine points.

York’s defensive pressure forced 27 first half turnovers as the Dukes built a 61-1 lead at the break.

York’s shooting percent was pretty high through the first 16 minutes as they connected on 25 of 41 shots from the fields, better than half of those shots being lay-ups.

With a running clock the entire second half, York put up 12 points in the third quarter, and Ralston was able to pick up three points all from the charity stripe.

