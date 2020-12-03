Undermanned Ralston no match for No. 2 York Girls

YORK- The Class B No. 2 York Dukes had no problems getting their first win of the season as the undermanned Ralston Rams were no match for the York girls.
Ralston with two freshmen on the floor starting and just one senior on the team turned the ball over 12 times in the first quarter as York built a 27-1 lead and rolled from that point to the 83-11 win in the non-conference opener.
York denied the Rans much of any offense as the Omaha school took just four shots from the field in the first half, missing all four shots and their only scoring a free throw on 1 of 6 attempts.
York’s Maddie Portwine a second team Class B all-state returner scored nine points in the first quarter and that was matched by junior Mattie Pohl who also chipped in with nine points.
York’s defensive pressure forced 27 first half turnovers as the Dukes built a 61-1 lead at the break.
York’s shooting percent was pretty high through the first 16 minutes as they connected on 25 of 41 shots from the fields, better than half of those shots being lay-ups.
With a running clock the entire second half, York put up 12 points in the third quarter, and Ralston was able to pick up three points all from the charity stripe.
York used their bench the entire night as they had four players in double figures led by junior starting guard Destiny Shepherd with 20, Portwine added 19, her sister Kiersten scored 14 in her varsity debut off the bench and junior Mattie Pohl add 12 points.
York was 33 of 55 from the floor and six of 12 on three point attempts. They were 11 of 13 at the charity stripe and held a commanding 25-8 advantage on the glass.
The Ralston Rams only field goal of the game came with 28 seconds to play in the game on a drive by 6-foot freshman Mia Tvrdy who scored four points in the game along with senior Abby Heig.
The Rams were 1 of 9 from the field and missed their only 3-point attempt. Ralston finished 11 of 19 at the free throw line.
Ralston finished the game with 35 turnovers leading to an unofficial 55 York points.
The Dukes were originally scheduled to hit the road next Thursday to Waverly, but the Vikings will not be getting their first season practices started until this coming Monday.
York Athletic Director said Thursday night it may be difficult to get the game rescheduled.
York will host the Lexington Minutemaids next Saturday in Central Conference action with the girl’s game on the schedule for 4 p.m.
Ralston (0-1) 1 0 3 7- 11
York (1-0) 27 34 12 10- 83
