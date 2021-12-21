Under gunned Huskie girls can't hold off Cross County

STROMSBURG – Both the Heartland Huskies and Cross County Cougars have played three games since Thursday. Monday night’s battle between the two schools was that third game for each.

With Heartland missing Felicity Johnson and Celesta Teijema the Huskies struggled to find offense in the 33-13 Cougar victory.

Cross County had wins over Hampton on Thursday night and BDS on Friday night, while it was a rough weekend for the Huskies dropping games to both Thayer Central on Friday and McCool Junction on Saturday.

This would be the final game for the Heartland girls before the mandatory five-day NSAA moratorium, but the Cougars sill had a game at Superior where they took on the Wildcats in the first round of the Runza Holiday Tournament.

This game was originally scheduled for Saturday, January 8. The Cougars were invited to play in the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase Tournament on January 8th at Kearney High School. The Cougars will play Anselmo-Merna in the opening game at 8:50 a.m.