Under gunned Huskie girls can't hold off Cross County

STROMSBURG – Both the Heartland Huskies and Cross County Cougars have played three games since Thursday. Monday night’s battle between the two schools was that third game for each.
With Heartland missing Felicity Johnson and Celesta Teijema the Huskies struggled to find offense in the 33-13 Cougar victory.
Cross County had wins over Hampton on Thursday night and BDS on Friday night, while it was a rough weekend for the Huskies dropping games to both Thayer Central on Friday and McCool Junction on Saturday.
This would be the final game for the Heartland girls before the mandatory five-day NSAA moratorium, but the Cougars sill had a game at Superior where they took on the Wildcats in the first round of the Runza Holiday Tournament.
This game was originally scheduled for Saturday, January 8. The Cougars were invited to play in the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase Tournament on January 8th at Kearney High School. The Cougars will play Anselmo-Merna in the opening game at 8:50 a.m.
Both teams appeared to be out of sync playing on Monday night as Cross County forced 16 first half turnovers and held the Huskies to 3 of 12 shooting in the half. The Cougars also struggled from the field going 6 of 17, but were still able to get eight points off the Heartland turnovers, while the Huskies did very little with 10 Cougar mistakes.
Heartland trailed just 8-7 after one quarter, but went scoreless from the 14 second mark of the first quarter until there was 3:47 left in the period. During that stretch the Cougars built a 21-7 lead which the Huskies never threatened.
Cross County was led in scoring by Shyanne Anderson with nine points, Chloe Sandell finished with eight and Josie Noble with seven.
Heartland was led by Lilly Carr with five and both Allie Boehr and Ava Tessman added four.
The Huskies turned the ball over 28 times in the loss.
Heartland (1-7) 7 0 4 2-13
Cross County (5-2) 8 10 9 6-33
HRT (13)- Carr 5, Boehr 4, Tessman 4. Totals-6-23 (0-5) 1-4-13.
CC (33)- Moutray 2, Lemburg 2, Noble 7, Anderson 9, Sandell 8. Totals-12-42 (2-13) 7-8 33.