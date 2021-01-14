Undefeated York girls gearing up for measuring-stick games

The area where Kern wants to see improvement in is the offense. It’s averaging 54.8 points, but needs to be more consistent.

“We can always improve our movement on offense and understanding of how we want to attack our opponent,” Kern said. “We have a very high basketball IQ, but the more we can fine tune details, the better chances we have in late-season games against top-level opponents.”

Those top-level opponents are coming. York travels to No. 3 Crete (10-1), the defending Class B champ, on Friday night, and then gets No. 5 Norris (8-1) at home in the Duke Dome on Tuesday.

How far will the Dukes go this season? No one can tell the future, but Crete and Norris are measuring-stick games that will help show how York stacks up against the best of the best in Class B.

Kern said there won’t be a special message he’s going to give his team in the Crete locker room before the tip. It’s going to be the same thing he’s been saying the entire season.