Undefeated York girls gearing up for measuring-stick games

YORK – Chemistry and a calm demeanor under pressure. Those are the two aspects of the undefeated Class B No. 1-rated York Dukes girls basketball team that head coach Matt Kern likes the most.
“I can tell we’ve played a lot together and the players are more comfortable this year making the extra pass and finding their teammates,” Kern said. “We’ve been behind at half in multiple games and behind late in games this season, but nobody has panicked. This group is really good at understanding the task at hand and moving onto the next play when bad things have happened.”
What’s the result of a team with a shared purpose? In York’s case, it’s 12 straight wins to start the 2020-21 campaign. It’s five girls averaging more than six points per game, and two – senior Maddie Portwine and junior Destiny Shepherd – over 10. It’s a long and athletic man-to-man defense that’s holding opponents to just 32 points per outing.
It’s the defense that has really shined this season. The Dukes are averaging 10 steals and 32 rebounds per contest.
Portwine, a rangy 6-foot guard who’s committed to Fort Hays State University, and Shepherd are the top thieves, collecting two steals per game. Masa Scheierman, a 6-foot junior, is averaging 10 boards and protecting the paint with three blocks each game, too. She even has two double-doubles this season and a 20-rebound night in the win over Elkhorn.
The area where Kern wants to see improvement in is the offense. It’s averaging 54.8 points, but needs to be more consistent.
“We can always improve our movement on offense and understanding of how we want to attack our opponent,” Kern said. “We have a very high basketball IQ, but the more we can fine tune details, the better chances we have in late-season games against top-level opponents.”
Those top-level opponents are coming. York travels to No. 3 Crete (10-1), the defending Class B champ, on Friday night, and then gets No. 5 Norris (8-1) at home in the Duke Dome on Tuesday.
How far will the Dukes go this season? No one can tell the future, but Crete and Norris are measuring-stick games that will help show how York stacks up against the best of the best in Class B.
Kern said there won’t be a special message he’s going to give his team in the Crete locker room before the tip. It’s going to be the same thing he’s been saying the entire season.
“It’s the next game on the schedule and we have to bring it every night,” Kern said. “There’s always a target on York’s back. We talk about how we’re going to get every team’s best shot because they all want to knock us off. We want to embrace the challenge. The girls understand that these types of games will make us better no matter what and help us prepare for postseason play.”
Crete presents a challenge for multiple reasons according to Kern – the biggest of which comes from the Cardinals’ bench.
“They have a Hall of Fame coach (John Larsen) who has instilled a very disciplined approach with the defending state champions,” Kern said. “They play a very tough 2-3 zone that even for great teams can be tough on shooters and dribble drives.”
The player that York should be keying on may be senior Hannah Newton, Crete’s top scorer at 14.1 points per game.
As for Norris, another well-coached team, the Titans are tall – really tall. They have six girls at or over 5-11. They return all but one player from last season’s state tournament team, including senior Brianna Stai, a University of Central Missouri basketball commit.
The Titans can shoot, too. They have three players who are knocking down 35 percent or better from long range this season, including senior Maddy Collier (17 of 47, 36 percent), Ella Waters (14 of 39, 36 percent) and Delaney White (13 of 37, 35 percent).
“They play a long zone defense and can shoot the three with the best of them,” Kern said. “I imagine that Tuesday night’s game will be a great atmosphere at the Duke Dome.”
The atmosphere in Crete this Friday won’t be too bad, either. The Dukes know that, and are ready for it.