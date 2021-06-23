Uncharacteristic mistakes plague Gresham 18-U Blackbirds at state

HASTINGS-The Gresham 18-U Blackbirds made too many mistakes over the weekend and those led to a 1-3 record at the Class B State Tournament held at the Nebraska State Softball Complex in Hastings.

Gresham got out of the gates quickly with an 11-7 win over the Fremont Force, but losses to the McCook Prodigy (9-6); Nebraska Moonlight (4-3) and Lincoln Rockets (8-5) ended the Blackbirds stay in Hastings.

“Had a few rough starts with some uncharacteristic errors which put us in a hole much of the time. We did compete and didn't give up which was great to see,” said Blackbirds head coach Joe Dey. “Hopefully, we can continue to get better and the season draws near to an end. I would like to take the team to Nationals in SD if given the opportunity.”

Gresham 11 Fremont Force 7

A five run second inning by the Blackbirds wiped out an early 1-0 Force lead.

Fremont climbed back with a run in the third to make it 5-2, but the Gresham 18-U plated six runs over the final three innings to off-set the Force’s five runs in the fourth and the fifth combined.