Uncharacteristic mistakes plague Gresham 18-U Blackbirds at state

HASTINGS-The Gresham 18-U Blackbirds made too many mistakes over the weekend and those led to a 1-3 record at the Class B State Tournament held at the Nebraska State Softball Complex in Hastings.
Gresham got out of the gates quickly with an 11-7 win over the Fremont Force, but losses to the McCook Prodigy (9-6); Nebraska Moonlight (4-3) and Lincoln Rockets (8-5) ended the Blackbirds stay in Hastings.
“Had a few rough starts with some uncharacteristic errors which put us in a hole much of the time. We did compete and didn't give up which was great to see,” said Blackbirds head coach Joe Dey. “Hopefully, we can continue to get better and the season draws near to an end. I would like to take the team to Nationals in SD if given the opportunity.”
Gresham 11 Fremont Force 7
A five run second inning by the Blackbirds wiped out an early 1-0 Force lead.
Fremont climbed back with a run in the third to make it 5-2, but the Gresham 18-U plated six runs over the final three innings to off-set the Force’s five runs in the fourth and the fifth combined.
Offensive leaders for the Blackbirds were Daylee Dey who was 2-4 with two runs batted in and Hunter Hartshorn was also 2-4 and she had three RBI’s and belted a pair of home runs.
Kailey Ziegler worked four plus innings allowing nine hits and five runs, while Dey cleaned up with 1 2/3 innings pitched and she allowed just one hit.
McCook Prodigy 9 Gresham 6
A quick start by both teams had the Prodigy on top 6-3 at the end of the first frame.
The lead for the McCook girls grew to 9-3 before the Blackbird bats posted a three-spot in the bottom of the fifth.
Gresham out hit the Prodigy 9-7 but three errors opened the door for McCook in the top of the first.
Dey and Asia Nisly led the offense with each going 2-3 at the plate. Nisly homered in the fifth and drove in two runs. Abby Houk added a double and one RBI.
Ziegler and Dey both toed the rubber in the loss.
Nebraska Moonlight 4 Gresham 3
The Moonlight scored all their runs in the top of the fourth and held off a late rally attempt by the Blackbirds in the seventh inning.
Gresham loaded the bases in the seventh, but could not get the big hit to force extra innngs.
Ziegler went five innings and allowed eight hits and four runs and posted one strikeout. Dey worked two frames and did not allow a hit or a run.
The Blackbird’s Kaitlyn Klug belted a home run and drove in two runs, while Houk went 3-4 with a double and RBI and Aurora Junge was 1-3 with a run batted in.
Lincoln Rockets 8 Gresham 5
Three more errors by the Blackbirds, two coming in the Rockets four run first hurt the Gresham girls’ chances of staying alive in the tournament.
Trailing 8-0, Gresham put up two runs in the sixth and three more in the seventh, but it was too little too late.
Dey led the offense going 2-3 with two runs scored; three RBI and she added a home run and a triple. Both Morgan Steckley and Houk went 1-2 at the dish.
Dey pitched all seven innings allowing nine hits and she recorded one K.