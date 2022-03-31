Unbeaten Northwest handles York girls on the soccer pitch

GRAND ISLAND – York girls' soccer head coach Rich Saxer said Northwest’s offensive approach presented a lot of problems for the Duke defense in Thursday night’s 5-1 loss at Northwest High School.

“They have more movement than any other team we have played so far and they got us out of position on defense all night long,” Saxer said. “We had some real good offensive movement the last eight minutes of the first half and scoring late in the half, gave us some momentum.”

Northwest lit the scoreboard just four minutes into the game on a defensive breakdown by the Dukes.

York settled in defensively for the next 25 minutes and held the Vikings to a 1-0 lead.

Northwest (4-0) scored at the 10:31 mark and again at the 4:34 mark to open a 3-0 lead.

Things looked bleak for the Dukes, but a penalty called on the Vikings set up a York direct kick with 1:11 to play before the half and sophomore Leah Davis ripped the 30-yarder through the hands of the Northwest keeper and cut the lead to 3-1.

“We created some nice offensive opportunities, they didn’t always result in shots, but our movement gave us chances,” Saxer said. “We get so focused on our defense that we don’t get the ball moving up-field, then our defense suffers and we leave people unmarked.”

Northwest added two second half goals to account for the final of 5-1.

The Vikings out-shot York 29-2 and sophomore keeper Sam McDaniel earned her Gatorade after the game with 17 saves.

Despite the 0-6 start, Saxer still believes this team can get it turned around.

“I think we are taking little steps forward. I am 100% sure this team will continue to improve and get better. These girls are the ones that can do that,” stated Saxer. “We are really going to work hard on marking up and getting ready for Hastings next Tuesday.”

York travels to Hastings on Tuesday and will be back home to host Columbus Lakeview on Thursday.

“Hastings might be a step ahead of Northwest, so we are going to have our hands full with them,” Saxer added.