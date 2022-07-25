UBC and SOS remain in the hunt at district baseball

Monday night games featured SOS vs. BDS and UBC vs. Wood River

GENEVA - After Sunday night’s action at the C-5 being played at Legion Field in Geneva, the Wood River Seniors remain the only undefeated team in the bracket.

Wood River defeated Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg (SOS Rebels) on Sunday night in eight innings 8-5. Earlier in the day Utica Beaver-Crossing slipped past Geneva while BDS advanced with a win over Geneva.

First day action had UBC topping BDS, Alma was a winner over Geneva and Wood River got past Cambridge.

On Saturday SOS and UBC waged a pitcher’s battle won by SOS 3-1, Wood River defeated Alma and Geneva was a winner as they eliminated Cambridge.

SOS 3, UBC 1

The SOS Rebels used three pitchers who combined to allow just two hits and UBS’s Keenan Kosek went the distance for the Badgers in striking out eight in six innings of work.

Kosek probably deserved a better fate as the first run of the game came in the bottom of the first on his catcher’s throwing error allowing SOS to take a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the third the Badgers drew even when shortstop Jayden Hartshorn lifted a long fly ball over the fence in left field to tie the score at 1-1.

In the bottom of the third, Kelby Neujahr hit a one-out single then Mick Hoatson hit a sharp grounder and reached on an infield error.

Still with one out, Shayden Lundstrom singled to score Neujahr and that was followed by a Korbe Urkoski double and on the Badgers third error of the game, Hoatson scored from third.

Lundstrom pitched 3 2/3 innings allowing two hits and the only run was earned. He tossed 57 pitches and struck out five.

In relief Colin Wingard worked three innings and retired six.

SOS finished with six hit led Lundstrom with two, one a double, and he drove in a run.

Urkoski also had a double, while Wyatt Urban, Wingard and Neujahr all had one hit.

UBC’s Hartshorn and Christian Weber had the only hits for the Badgers.

Utica Beaver Crossing 001 000 0-1 2 3

Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg 102 000 x-3 6 0