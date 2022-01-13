Two years after devastating injury, Bargen reaches 1,000-point milestone

The injury not only derailed a potential state-title run for the Broncos, but it also signified long weeks of rehab in the offseason for Bargen.

“That game actually still haunts me to this day,” Bargen said. “We were up, we were feeling good for the first half and I just had a freak accident. I would say that really influenced how hard I’ve worked and pushed myself to get back to the level I was at, and then improving from there.”

That hard work paid off in the sense that Bargen never lost any of his explosiveness, instead becoming an even better and stronger player as an experienced varsity starter. His endurance was challenged this summer when splitting time between playing travel basketball for Lincoln Supreme National One and running track and field.

Bargen credits those long summer days spent training with Supreme’s other stellar players from around the state for making him a more efficient and stronger scorer this season. After being part of a one-two scoring punch with Cooper Gierhan last season, it’s been a new test for Bargen as a senior.