Two years after devastating injury, Bargen reaches 1,000-point milestone

Whether it’s scoring, passing or defense that his team needs, Centennial senior Jake Bargen is the definition of a team player ready to provide it.
As a four-year varsity contributor, Bargen has operated in many different roles during his time with the Broncos. Three-point shooting and defense off the bench were Bargen’s focus as a freshman, only to find the ball in his hands more often as a sophomore. Since then, Bargen has only gotten better.
A scoring average of 11.7 points per game as a sophomore rose to 14.3 points per game last season and finally 17.5 points per game as a senior. All that scoring meant that Bargen crossed the 1,000-point threshold during a 40-26 win over Sutton on Jan. 7, an accomplishment that he never would have anticipated when starting his high school basketball career.
“I’ve seen some drastic changes, so kudos to my teammates and coaches for helping me get there and flourish,” Bargen said.
The fact that Bargen put the finishing touches on his accomplishment in a game against Sutton was downright poetic considering how much a previous meeting against the Mustangs affected his career trajectory.
Bargen was leading an efficient Centennial offense during an opening-round state tournament game against Sutton in 2020 when disaster struck in the third quarter. An awkward landing resulted in an ankle injury for Bargen, and the end of Centennial’s season when Sutton rallied to win in overtime.
The injury not only derailed a potential state-title run for the Broncos, but it also signified long weeks of rehab in the offseason for Bargen.
“That game actually still haunts me to this day,” Bargen said. “We were up, we were feeling good for the first half and I just had a freak accident. I would say that really influenced how hard I’ve worked and pushed myself to get back to the level I was at, and then improving from there.”
That hard work paid off in the sense that Bargen never lost any of his explosiveness, instead becoming an even better and stronger player as an experienced varsity starter. His endurance was challenged this summer when splitting time between playing travel basketball for Lincoln Supreme National One and running track and field.
Bargen credits those long summer days spent training with Supreme’s other stellar players from around the state for making him a more efficient and stronger scorer this season. After being part of a one-two scoring punch with Cooper Gierhan last season, it’s been a new test for Bargen as a senior.
With Bargen scoring over 17 points per game, Centennial has only two other players scoring more than five per game: Lane Zimmer (6.3 points) and Lance Haberman (5.3). Centennial’s reliance on Bargen was at the extreme in its most recent game, a 24-10 win over Shelby-Rising City on Tuesday.
Bargen was the only Bronco to make a field goal as he scored 21 of Centennial’s 24 points on 9-for-15 shooting. Still, holding any team to 10 points is good enough for a hard-fought win. Centennial is allowing 31 points per game this season, and Bargen leads the defensive effort as well.
“Our coaching staff is phenomenal; coach (Cam) Scholl always tells us that defense wins games and he’s not wrong there,” Bargen said. “We really pick up the intensity on our defensive drills in practice, and that just translates into how we play; he always makes sure we play with an edge.”
Centennial is currently 9-4 this season, and one of many Class C-1 contenders looking to play its best basketball over the next month to prepare for districts. A return to the state tournament sounds pretty good to Bargen, but for now, the ultimate team player is simply trying to enjoy every moment he has left with this year’s team.
“I’m just trying to soak in that this is my last season as a Centennial Bronco,” Bargen said. “Obviously, we’re going to do our best to make it to the state tournament, but I really just want to have fun with the guys I’ve been playing with all season.”