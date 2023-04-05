LINCOLN — Will Walsh took a deep breath. He always needs a few to list the injuries that kept him out of college baseball for two years.

There was the Tommy John surgery he underwent from an elbow injury in high school. A broken hamate bone removed from his wrist. A torn right labrum. A torn left MCL. All from routine activities like throwing a bullpen session, swinging a bat and playing first base.

“Yeah,” Walsh said with a sheepish grin. “It’s been a lot.”

Walsh has been a two-way player throughout his three years at Nebraska but at times wondered if his career would go anywhere. The shoulder injury came in his first fall practice in 2021. The knee followed in the spring. Seemingly every break he received was the kind that required rehab.

This week Walsh’s name is showing up somewhere far preferable to the injury report. The 21-year-old left-hander will start Sunday’s series finale at Michigan, completing a rapid ascension from preseason role player to perhaps stabilizing the back end of the NU weekend rotation midway through the regular season.

“He’s persevered through a lot,” Nebraska coach Will Bolt said Wednesday. “His story, it’s pretty amazing.”

Walsh redshirted in 2021, learning from two-way star Spencer Schwellenbach about how to be ready for anything and everything on a given day. He recorded two pinch-hit appearances and two-thirds of an inning last season. Coaches originally recruited the 6-foot-4, 225-pounder from the Kansas City metro area as a pitcher but saw raw power during batting practice.

They sent him last summer to the Clarinda A’s of the M.I.N.K. League. Maybe, they thought, his time there would better inform his future role at Nebraska. Instead he dominated as both a lefty pitcher (1.24 earned-run average in 29 innings) and as a right-handed batter (.324 average with 21 doubles, seven homers and 49 RBIs in 47 games) while earning Player of the Year honors.

“I was always ready to come back from injuries,” Walsh said. “My mindset was always, ‘Next thing up. Grind through the rehab and when baseball comes around, it comes around.’”

Walsh began spring in the mix primarily at first base — he’s gotten eight starts there 1 while hitting .194. He’s flashed power, conking towering homers at South Alabama and 416 feet to center against Northern Colorado. NU staff still consider him in the mix there even with an increased mound presence.

Meanwhile, Walsh steadily built his case as a pitcher. He came on to retire 15 straight batters against Creighton last month in six attention-grabbing innings. Then came an 11-strikeout effort across seven two-hit frames against North Dakota State last week before recording four outs in a scoreless appearance at Kansas State on Tuesday that amounted to a bullpen session.

Now Walsh moves into a more prominent role as Nebraska (16-9-1, 2-1 Big Ten) shifts into league play. His unlikely rise comes after others couldn’t hold a starting job including multiple former touted prospects, last year’s Sunday starter and a veteran fifth-year transfer.

“I really never expected it but I’m ready for it,” Walsh said. “That’s always been my mentality is be ready for whatever role the team needs to win. Right now they need a Sunday guy.”

What is it about Walsh the pitcher?

Outfielder Casey Burnham said it’s his ability to command a fastball, slider and changeup for strikes and mix them unpredictably for weak contact. Closer Shay Schanaman — once a two-way player himself — sees someone who has countered adversity with hard work that looks like confidence these days.

Bolt said his lean last spring was for Walsh to be a hitter. After all, left-handers with upper-80s fastballs are easier to find than power bats. But conviction on the mound goes a long way too.

“It’s a testament to how you don’t have to throw 95 (mph) to get guys out,” Bolt said. “You have to be able to throw strikes and change speeds.”

Said Walsh: “I’m not a guy like Emmett (Olson) or Jace (Kaminska) who has plus stuff and can just dice a lineup up. I have to locate, hit my spots, and if guys get on base I have to bear down and locate and pitch to my ability.”

Walsh said he still doesn’t identify more as a hitter or pitcher. His father, Dan, threw at Saint. Louis University in the early ‘90s and developed in his son a love of the craft. Schools like Kansas State and Xavier recruited him to do either.

Walsh is finally getting the chance to do both for the Huskers.

“He’s been around, he’s always had a great attitude,” Bolt said. “And the game’s paying him back.”