Two of area's top softball players in the spotlight

Players chosen based on 2020 stats and post-season honors

YORK – With the calendar flipped to August and the high school fall sports season approaching, it’s time for the York News-Times sports staff to take a look at the area’s top eight returning softball players from its four area coverage teams – the Centennial Broncos, Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan Panthers, Polk County Slammers and York Dukes.

Each week, the YNT will feature two players leading up to the official start of the season on Thursday, Aug. 18. The athletes are selected based on 2020 performances and statistics in addition to conference and all-state honors.

This is the second of four installments. The third will run on Thursday, August 11 and the final installment on August 18.

Lauryn Mattox, SO., York High School

A comment from York head coach Kent Meyers at the end of the season regarding Lauryn Mattox put into perspective what impact she had on the team in 2021. “We depended a lot on Lauryn this year,” he said. “It was easy to lose sight she was just a freshman.”

In 2021, Lauryn’s coming out into the high school game was not a gradual one. From day one of the season to the end Mattox was one of the most consistent hitters on the York team.

“She was probably our best and most consistent hitter all season long,” said Meyers. “She also pitched well and will only get better.”

Lauryn was batting .500 (9 of 18) after her first seven games with eight RBIs. She finished the season with a .415 average, drove in 19 runs and had 39 hits. On the mound she posted a 3-4 record with a 6.49 ERA and struck out 37 batters. At the end of the season she was a Central Conference second team pick and a Lincoln Journal Star selection in Class B as an honorable mention.

Lilly Ellison, JR., Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan

From the 2020 season through the 2021 season, junior Lilly Ellison raised her batting average 143 points and also had 11 extra base hits as compared to three her first year. She put together a six-game hitting streak and went 12 consecutive at bats with a hit at one point of the season.

“Lilly broke out this year offensively as our clean-up hitter and even had a stretch with 12 straight hits,” said FCEM head coach Aaron Lauby. “She contributed from the pitching circle as well.”

Her .487 batting average was third in the York News-Time final stats; her 38 hits were fourth and her 28 RBIs were also fourth. She posted a season high of three hits against, Raymond Central, Twin River, Malcolm, Central City and Polk County. Her best night in RBIs was three against Polk County. She pitched only 29 innings and had an ERA of 9.90. Ellison earned first team Southern Nebraska Conference and was a LJS all-state Class C honorable mention.