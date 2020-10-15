Two Dukes keep their seasons alive at state tennis

Coming into the tournament, the Dukes knew where they stood. They were hoping for an upset or two, which didn’t happen.

“We didn’t lose to anybody seeded behind us, but we also didn’t upset anybody who was seeded above us,” York head coach Dan Malleck said.

York nearly pulled off an upset, though. That match came in No. 2 doubles as the Dukes’ senior duo of Andrew Sahling and Drew Baldridge, the No. 10 seed, almost knocked off No. 7 Scottsbluff, but lost 6-4, 4-6, 10-4 in a third-set tie breaker.

Sahling and Baldridge started Thursday with a dominating 6-0, 6-0 win over Gering, but ultimately saw their season come to an end.

York’s No. 1 doubles team of senior Eric Yim and sophomore Trey Harms also had their season end with a 1-1 record on Thursday. The win came against Omaha Gross Catholic with the scores of 6-4, 6-3.

Omaha Skutt Catholic’s Asher Kula and Justice Hanmer, the top-seeded team of No. 1 doubles, met Yim and Harms in the next round. The SkyHawk tandem won that match 6-1.

Action resumes on Friday at 9 a.m.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.