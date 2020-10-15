Two Dukes keep their seasons alive at state tennis

LINCOLN – A chilly morning greeted the Class B state tennis tournament field on Thursday at Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln. As the competition continued and the sunlight beamed, however, it turned into a great day for tennis.
After the opening day’s action was completed, two York Dukes kept their seasons alive as juniors Drew Hammer and Emmett Heiss will finish anywhere from fifth to eighth place in their respective divisions on Friday after going 1-1 on Thursday.
Hammer, the No. 7 seed of No. 1 singles, began his day with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Gering’s Trent Davis. That victory earned him a match with Nebraska City senior Federico Maccari of Nebraska City.
Maccari, a foreign exchange student from Italy, handed Hammer his lone loss on Thursday via scores of 6-1, 6-1.
Hammer will play Waverly junior Hogan Wingrove in a semifinal of the fifth-place bracket on Friday. Hammer is 1-3 against Wingrove this season.
At No. 2 singles, Heiss, the No. 5 seed, got off to a strong start by shutting out Gering’s David Karpf 6-0, 6-0. Heiss then ran into a tough opponent in No. 4 seed Daniel Bernhardson of Lincoln Christian.
Support Local Journalism
Bernhardson earned the 6-1, 6-0 victory to advance while sending Heiss to the consolation rounds. Heiss will play Lexington sophomore Greysen Strauss on Friday.
Coming into the tournament, the Dukes knew where they stood. They were hoping for an upset or two, which didn’t happen.
“We didn’t lose to anybody seeded behind us, but we also didn’t upset anybody who was seeded above us,” York head coach Dan Malleck said.
York nearly pulled off an upset, though. That match came in No. 2 doubles as the Dukes’ senior duo of Andrew Sahling and Drew Baldridge, the No. 10 seed, almost knocked off No. 7 Scottsbluff, but lost 6-4, 4-6, 10-4 in a third-set tie breaker.
Sahling and Baldridge started Thursday with a dominating 6-0, 6-0 win over Gering, but ultimately saw their season come to an end.
York’s No. 1 doubles team of senior Eric Yim and sophomore Trey Harms also had their season end with a 1-1 record on Thursday. The win came against Omaha Gross Catholic with the scores of 6-4, 6-3.
Omaha Skutt Catholic’s Asher Kula and Justice Hanmer, the top-seeded team of No. 1 doubles, met Yim and Harms in the next round. The SkyHawk tandem won that match 6-1.
Action resumes on Friday at 9 a.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!