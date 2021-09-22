Two Broncos run to medals at Malcolm cross country invite

“After two weeks of frustrating injuries, Clinton Turnbull was successfully able to run at the meet and turned in a run two seconds off his all-time best time of 18:01 running an 18:03. His first words out of his mouth (were) "I'm back," commented Bronco head coach Rob Johansen. “It was great to have him back and feeling better. He finished in 12th place in the large race of 104 runners. Freshman Camden Winkelman and Matthew Hoops both set PRs in the race getting under the 20:00 mark. Madison Brandenburgh continued to run well, taking her time down some more. We are still improving going into a six-day stretch of three meets or four meets in 10 days.”