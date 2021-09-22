Two Broncos run to medals at Malcolm cross country invite

MALCOLM – The Centennial Broncos had six runners compete in Malcolm on Tuesday at the Bob Hoyer Invite.
Two came home with medals. Madison Brandenburgh was 11th in the girls race with a time of 22:37 and Clinton Turnbull, back from injury, turned in a 12th place effort with a time of 18:03.
“After two weeks of frustrating injuries, Clinton Turnbull was successfully able to run at the meet and turned in a run two seconds off his all-time best time of 18:01 running an 18:03. His first words out of his mouth (were) "I'm back," commented Bronco head coach Rob Johansen. “It was great to have him back and feeling better. He finished in 12th place in the large race of 104 runners. Freshman Camden Winkelman and Matthew Hoops both set PRs in the race getting under the 20:00 mark. Madison Brandenburgh continued to run well, taking her time down some more. We are still improving going into a six-day stretch of three meets or four meets in 10 days.”
The Milford Eagles won the boys team title with 27 points, Lincoln Christian was second with 43, third place went to Lincoln Lutheran with 67, fourth was Lincoln High with 72 and rounding out the top five was Aurora with 77. Centennial placed eighth with 161 points.
The rest of the Centennial runners included; Camden Winkelman in 46th (19:42), Matthew Hops in 48th (19:45) and Garrison Schernikau with a 20:11 for 55th.
The girls championship was won by Lincoln Christian with 27 points, second was Milford with 59 and rounding out the top three was Aurora with 71.
Milford, Lincoln Christian and Lincoln Lutheran came into the race rated second, third and 10th on the boys side and Lincoln Christian was fifth and Milford ninth on the girls side.
The only other Bronco girl to compete was Josie Turnbull clocked at 23:52 for 22nd place.
Centennial will be at the Thayer Central Invite today.