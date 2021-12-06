 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Twisters open season with trips to Lakeview and Howells-Dodge
0 comments

Twisters open season with trips to Lakeview and Howells-Dodge

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBUS – The Cross County/Osceola Twisters hit the road on back-to-back days as they competed at the Lakeview Invite on Friday and traveled to Howells-Dodge on Saturday.

Columbus Lakeview won their own invite with 209 points, while second place Raymond Central was a ways back with 166.5 points. The CC/O team took 12th place of 13 teams with 37.5 points.

Defending Class C state champion Cameron Graham at 152 pounds did post a 3-0 record, including a 4-1 win over Trevin Brecka of East Butler in the finals to win the 160-pound weight class.

The only other wrestlers to place were Koy Mentink (2-2) in fifth place at 106 pounds and Channer Marsden (3-3) in sixth at 152.

On Saturday, Graham won a 4-1 decision over Archbishop Bergan’s Cal Janke at 160 pounds to record his second title in as many days.

Mentink was fifth at 106 and is now 2-6, while Tony DeWitt improved to 3-4 with a sixth-place finish at 132. Marsden is now 7-4 as he took home fourth place at 152 pounds.

Cross County/Osceola was ninth of 18 teams competing.

Guardian Angels Central Catholic won the Invite with 158 points, Howells-Dodge and Summerland tied for second with 146 points apiece and fourth place was Clarkson-Leigh with 126.

The Twisters return to action today as they travel to Red Cloud for triangular action.

Lakeview Invite

Team scores- 1.Lakeview 209, 2.Raymnd Central 166.5, 3.East Butler 132, 4.Wayne 109, 5.Ashland-Greenwood 78, 6.Elkhorn Valley 74, 7.Shelby-Rising City 73.5, 8.Gibbon 68, 9.Columbus Scotus 52.5, 10.North Bend

Central 45, 11. Fullerton 39, 12. Cross County/Osceola 37.5, 13.Arlington 33.

Howells-Dodge

Team scoring-1.GACC 158, 2.Howells-Dodge 146, 2.Summerland 146, 4.Clarkson-Leigh 126, 5.Archbishop-Bergan 117, 6.Tekamah-Herman 91, 7.Wisner-Pilger 90, 8.Ponca 83.5, 9.Cross County/Osceola 74.5, 10.Hartington Cedar Catholic 70, 11. Oakland-Craig 66, 12.Elgin Public-Pope John 60, 13.Wakefield 55, 14.Millard South JV 45, 15.Stanton 44, 16.St. Mary’s 29, 17.Lutheran High Northeast 17 17.Madison 17.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Derby winner Medina Spirit dies after workout

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News