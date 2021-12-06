Twisters open season with trips to Lakeview and Howells-Dodge

COLUMBUS – The Cross County/Osceola Twisters hit the road on back-to-back days as they competed at the Lakeview Invite on Friday and traveled to Howells-Dodge on Saturday.

Columbus Lakeview won their own invite with 209 points, while second place Raymond Central was a ways back with 166.5 points. The CC/O team took 12th place of 13 teams with 37.5 points.

Defending Class C state champion Cameron Graham at 152 pounds did post a 3-0 record, including a 4-1 win over Trevin Brecka of East Butler in the finals to win the 160-pound weight class.

The only other wrestlers to place were Koy Mentink (2-2) in fifth place at 106 pounds and Channer Marsden (3-3) in sixth at 152.

On Saturday, Graham won a 4-1 decision over Archbishop Bergan’s Cal Janke at 160 pounds to record his second title in as many days.

Mentink was fifth at 106 and is now 2-6, while Tony DeWitt improved to 3-4 with a sixth-place finish at 132. Marsden is now 7-4 as he took home fourth place at 152 pounds.

Cross County/Osceola was ninth of 18 teams competing.