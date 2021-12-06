Twisters open season with trips to Lakeview and Howells-Dodge

COLUMBUS – The Cross County/Osceola Twisters hit the road on back-to-back days as they competed at the Lakeview Invite on Friday and traveled to Howells-Dodge on Saturday.
Columbus Lakeview won their own invite with 209 points, while second place Raymond Central was a ways back with 166.5 points. The CC/O team took 12th place of 13 teams with 37.5 points.
Defending Class C state champion Cameron Graham at 152 pounds did post a 3-0 record, including a 4-1 win over Trevin Brecka of East Butler in the finals to win the 160-pound weight class.
The only other wrestlers to place were Koy Mentink (2-2) in fifth place at 106 pounds and Channer Marsden (3-3) in sixth at 152.
On Saturday, Graham won a 4-1 decision over Archbishop Bergan’s Cal Janke at 160 pounds to record his second title in as many days.
Mentink was fifth at 106 and is now 2-6, while Tony DeWitt improved to 3-4 with a sixth-place finish at 132. Marsden is now 7-4 as he took home fourth place at 152 pounds.
Cross County/Osceola was ninth of 18 teams competing.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic won the Invite with 158 points, Howells-Dodge and Summerland tied for second with 146 points apiece and fourth place was Clarkson-Leigh with 126.
The Twisters return to action today as they travel to Red Cloud for triangular action.
Lakeview Invite
Team scores- 1.Lakeview 209, 2.Raymnd Central 166.5, 3.East Butler 132, 4.Wayne 109, 5.Ashland-Greenwood 78, 6.Elkhorn Valley 74, 7.Shelby-Rising City 73.5, 8.Gibbon 68, 9.Columbus Scotus 52.5, 10.North Bend
Central 45, 11. Fullerton 39, 12. Cross County/Osceola 37.5, 13.Arlington 33.
Howells-Dodge
Team scoring-1.GACC 158, 2.Howells-Dodge 146, 2.Summerland 146, 4.Clarkson-Leigh 126, 5.Archbishop-Bergan 117, 6.Tekamah-Herman 91, 7.Wisner-Pilger 90, 8.Ponca 83.5, 9.Cross County/Osceola 74.5, 10.Hartington Cedar Catholic 70, 11. Oakland-Craig 66, 12.Elgin Public-Pope John 60, 13.Wakefield 55, 14.Millard South JV 45, 15.Stanton 44, 16.St. Mary’s 29, 17.Lutheran High Northeast 17 17.Madison 17.