Twisters medal four wrestlers at home invite

In the fifth-place match, Marsden defeated Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City’s Devin Zermeno and moved to 19-7 on the season.

Metink earned 11 points with a fourth-place finish at 106 pounds. He dropped each of his first three matches to opponents from Norfolk Catholic, St. Paul and David City but rebounded to win his final two matches and land on the podium.

First, he upended Ethan VanderTop of Lincoln Lutheran by fall in 1:24 before closing the day with a quick win over Logan View’s Jasmine Guerrero, notching a pin in 52 seconds. He finished 2-3 on the day and sits at an 11-23 mark for the year.

Graham remained unbeaten during his senior season, sweeping through the field at 160 pounds to take home the title and earn 28 points. He opened with a win via fall against Ryder Anderson of St. Paul in 1:16, then pinned South Central Unified’s Jacob Hagemeier in 53 seconds to advance to the quarterfinals.

The Nebraska wrestling commit dispatched his quarterfinal opponent - Barrett Andel from David City – by fall at 3:21 and then defeated Amherst’s Jakob Graham via fall in 1:54 in the semis to advance to the finals.