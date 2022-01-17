Twisters medal four wrestlers at home invite

STROMSBURG – Cameron Graham, Koy Metink, Channer Marsden and Andrew Dubas all wrestled their way to a spot at the podium at the Cross County Bob Orsborn Classic on Saturday. They helped the Cross County/Osceola Twisters earn 63 points and edge out the Clarkson/Leigh Patriots for 12th place.
St. Paul finished atop the team leaderboard with 219.5 points, while Logan View finished as the runner-up with 208 and Amherst placed in a distant third with 159.5 points. Norfolk Catholic (127 points) and David City (107.5) rounded out the top five.
Dubas opened with a win at 170 pounds, as he pinned Lucas Karpisek of Wilber-Clatonia in 1:27. He then lost his next two matches before picking up another win via medical forfeit to advance to the fifth-place match and secure a medal. Dubas dropped the fifth-place match to Twin River’s Norman Grothe and finished in sixth place to earn the Twisters eight points and improve his season record to 3-3.
At 145 pounds, Marsden placed fifth and scored six points for the Twisters. He opened the day with a bye and then defeated Zach Huenefeld of Nebraska Christian in a 2-0 decision in the second round.
He dropped his quarterfinal match to Josh Mace from Archbishop Bergan but rebounded to earn a victory over Logan View’s Alex Foust to advance to the fifth-place match.
In the fifth-place match, Marsden defeated Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City’s Devin Zermeno and moved to 19-7 on the season.
Metink earned 11 points with a fourth-place finish at 106 pounds. He dropped each of his first three matches to opponents from Norfolk Catholic, St. Paul and David City but rebounded to win his final two matches and land on the podium.
First, he upended Ethan VanderTop of Lincoln Lutheran by fall in 1:24 before closing the day with a quick win over Logan View’s Jasmine Guerrero, notching a pin in 52 seconds. He finished 2-3 on the day and sits at an 11-23 mark for the year.
Graham remained unbeaten during his senior season, sweeping through the field at 160 pounds to take home the title and earn 28 points. He opened with a win via fall against Ryder Anderson of St. Paul in 1:16, then pinned South Central Unified’s Jacob Hagemeier in 53 seconds to advance to the quarterfinals.
The Nebraska wrestling commit dispatched his quarterfinal opponent - Barrett Andel from David City – by fall at 3:21 and then defeated Amherst’s Jakob Graham via fall in 1:54 in the semis to advance to the finals.
The final match between Graham and Archbishop Bergan’s Cal Janke went the distance, but Graham emerged with a win in a 3-1 decision to remain unbeaten and improve to 33-0 on the year.