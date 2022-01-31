Twisters medal four wrestler at D-T Invite

DONIPHAN – The Cross County/Osceola Twisters hit the mats Saturday at Doniphan-Trumbull and placed ninth with 59 points as four wrestlers earned a medal. Minden racked up 268 points and cruised to the team title, while Tri County (130 points) and Gibbon (115) rounded out the top three.

Koy Metink went 3-1 on the day and placed third at 106 pounds. In the third-place match, he toppled Timothy Fulton of Grand Island Senior High via a 4-1 decision. Metink also picked up wins over Kearney Catholic’s Miles Sughroue by fall and Minden’s Zach Beck in a 10-0 major decision.

Ty Racek earned a first-round bye at 152 pounds and finished the day 3-2 to take home fourth place. He notched a pair of wins by fall against Joe Lee of Minden and Tri County’s Ibrahim Castillo and added a third win via medical forfeit, but he lost the third-place match to Cooper Stokebrand of Tri County in a 4-2 decision.