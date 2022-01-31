 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Twisters medal four on the road at Doniphan-Trumbull
0 Comments

Twisters medal four on the road at Doniphan-Trumbull

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DONIPHAN – The Cross County/Osceola Twisters hit the mats Saturday at Doniphan-Trumbull and placed ninth with 59 points as four wrestlers earned a medal. Minden racked up 268 points and cruised to the team title, while Tri County (130 points) and Gibbon (115) rounded out the top three.

Koy Metink went 3-1 on the day and placed third at 106 pounds. In the third-place match, he toppled Timothy Fulton of Grand Island Senior High via a 4-1 decision. Metink also picked up wins over Kearney Catholic’s Miles Sughroue by fall and Minden’s Zach Beck in a 10-0 major decision.

Ty Racek earned a first-round bye at 152 pounds and finished the day 3-2 to take home fourth place. He notched a pair of wins by fall against Joe Lee of Minden and Tri County’s Ibrahim Castillo and added a third win via medical forfeit, but he lost the third-place match to Cooper Stokebrand of Tri County in a 4-2 decision.

Dalton Noble picked up a first-round bye and closed the day with a 3-2 record at 170 pounds, good for a fourth-place finish. Noble dropped his first match of the day but rebounded to down Kanin Baker of Tri County in a 10-0 major decision. He then beat Perkins County’s Brient Wood and Avery Larson of Hastings with a pair of pins before dropping the third-place match to Doniphan-Trumbull’s Tycen Breckner via fall.

Cameron Graham continued a dominant senior season, as he swept through the field at 160 pounds and improved to 42-0 on the season. After a first-round bye, Graham pinned Gibbon’s Jesus Hernandez in 2:33 and then downed Grant Lewandowski of Tri County by fall at 1:29 in the semis. In the finals, he notched a win in a 7-0 decision over Grand Island Central Catholic’s Ben Alberts.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rafael Nadal wins Australian Open for record 21st major title

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News