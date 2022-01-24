Twisters medal four at Oakland-Craig mat invite

OAKLAND – Cross County/Osceola finished 13th in the 16-team field at the Oakland-Craig Invite on Saturday with 54 points, but the Twisters saw four wrestlers land on the podium individually. O’Neill walked away with the team title with 193 points, while Howells-Dodge (149 points), Malcolm (136), Winside (124) and Guardian Angels Central Catholic (111.5) rounded out the top five.

Koy Metink placed sixth at 106 pounds to earn seven points, finishing 2-3 on the day with wins over O’Neill’s Brayden Romesser and Pender’s Sean Krusemark. He fell to Isaac Koliha of Howells-Dodge by fall in the fifth-place match.

Kalan Lane earned four points with a sixth-place finish at 113 pounds, where he went 0-3 on the day with all three losses coming by fall.

Andrew Dubas also landed on the podium, taking sixth place at 170 pounds to earn 11 points. He opened with a win over Pender’s Alexander Johnson via pin in 37 seconds, but fell to Levi Belina of Howells-Dodge in the quarterfinals. Dubas then picked up wins over Dylan Linkous of Pender and Oakland-Craig’s Landon Hilliard before losing in the consolation semifinals to Quad County Northeast’s Ajay Gubbels by fall and dropping the fifth-place match via forfeit to finish the day 3-3.

Cameron Graham remained unbeaten this season, sweeping through the field at 160 pounds to take home the title and improve to 39-0 on the season. Graham pinned each of his four opponents in under three minutes, with the closest match being a semifinal win over Howells-Dodge’s Jacob Hegemann in 2:51. He quickly dispatched 28-1 Gabe Escalante of Winside in the finals, earning the pin in 1:20.