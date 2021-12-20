Twisters' Graham remains unbeaten and No. 1 at 160 pounds

KEARNEY – Cross County/Osceola’s Cameron Graham showed why he is the Class C-1 No. 1 wrestler at 160 pounds during Saturday’s Kearney Catholic Dual Invite. Graham won all five of his matches and improved to 19-0 on the season, serving as a consistent scorer for the Twisters.

Graham downed Adams Central’s Evan Schumm via fall at 1:44, Arlington’s Israel Sanchez via fall at 1:34, Gibbon’s Jesus Hernandez by fall at 0:47, Ryder Anderson from St. Paul courtesy of a fall at 1:39 and Wilber-Clatonia’s Lexand Baker via fall at 1:10.

Overall, Graham accounted for 30 of the Twisters’ 105 points Saturday. Tony DeWitt competed at 132 pounds and picked up wins against Elijah Dooley of Adams Central via fall at 3:41 and Gibbon’s Landon Philbrick by fall at 1:45. DeWitt also won a third match via forfeit to finish the invite with a 3-2 record and improve to 7-9 on the year.

Channer Marsden went 2-2 at the invite with a win by forfeit and a win by a 2-1 decision over St. Paul’s Bryson Thomsen. Marsden’s record is now 11-5 for the season.