 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Cornerstone Bank
Twisters' Graham remains unbeaten and No. 1 at 160 pounds
0 comments

Twisters' Graham remains unbeaten and No. 1 at 160 pounds

  • 0

KEARNEY – Cross County/Osceola’s Cameron Graham showed why he is the Class C-1 No. 1 wrestler at 160 pounds during Saturday’s Kearney Catholic Dual Invite. Graham won all five of his matches and improved to 19-0 on the season, serving as a consistent scorer for the Twisters.

Graham downed Adams Central’s Evan Schumm via fall at 1:44, Arlington’s Israel Sanchez via fall at 1:34, Gibbon’s Jesus Hernandez by fall at 0:47, Ryder Anderson from St. Paul courtesy of a fall at 1:39 and Wilber-Clatonia’s Lexand Baker via fall at 1:10.

Overall, Graham accounted for 30 of the Twisters’ 105 points Saturday. Tony DeWitt competed at 132 pounds and picked up wins against Elijah Dooley of Adams Central via fall at 3:41 and Gibbon’s Landon Philbrick by fall at 1:45. DeWitt also won a third match via forfeit to finish the invite with a 3-2 record and improve to 7-9 on the year.

Channer Marsden went 2-2 at the invite with a win by forfeit and a win by a 2-1 decision over St. Paul’s Bryson Thomsen. Marsden’s record is now 11-5 for the season.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady throws tablet, shouts at ref after New Orleans loss

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News