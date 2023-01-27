TV sales in Dallas went up on Monday!

I think this week I have seen close to 100 or more TVs getting the crap beat out of them because apparently in Dallas that’s what they do when their football team loses.

I have also heard more excuses than I want to hear how the Cowboys got screwed by the refs and they would have won if this and if that would have happened. You can make that case for any sports team.

The Buffalo Bills lost, the New York Giants lost and the Jacksonville Jaguars also lost and I don’t think TV sales went up in those cities. Maybe they did, but those fans just don’t put themselves out on social media for others to watch.

The Dallas Cowboy fan base has to be the most theatrical, drama based bunch in the country. They call themselves America’s Team. Not sure they deserve to be called that the way they act after losing a football game. I never heard one Dallas fan give the 49ers credit, I just heard excuses.

I guess if you are that emotional about a football game, maybe you shouldn’t be watching because healthwise you may be putting yourself at risk.

We have had to endure a lot of heartache lately with our Huskers, but while we do get upset when we lose and I have seen a TV or two tossed over the side of a deck now and then, last weekend with Cowboy fans was unbelievable how they treated their TV’s.

I watched a guy punch his TV with his fist and shattered the screen; another guy took his big screen outdoors, placed it under his truck tires and spun out causing the entire TV to basically explode. I heard there were fans who took their frustrations out by shooting their TV and I also saw another line up and kick his TV like he was trying to make a field goal. By the way the kick was wide right.

My question is why do TVs take the brunt of our anger when our sports teams lose? Maybe it was the micro-wave’s fault, your computer monitor or maybe even your cell phone.

I get it, Cowboys fans are passionate and lately they have had to absorb a lot of disappointment in their team not being able to finish out their season and make it to the Super Bowl.

Maybe someone should come up with fake TVs the fans could toss and break to work out their anger. It sure would be a lot less expensive.

High School sports

It was wall-to-wall last week and there is no end in sight the next three to four weeks.

With the regular basketball season winding down, SNC tournament basketball next week and girls and boys district and state wrestling on the slate in February there is no rest for the weary. I almost forgot to add that York/McCool Junction bowling teams will be making their bid for state with district action in Hastings on Tuesday.

The CRC will have closed its run at the York City Auditorium on Friday night, Central Conference basketball and Central Conference wrestling are on the schedule for Saturday and next week it just starts all over again.

I hope everyone has a great weekend and if you are traveling just be careful and be safe.