Turnovers plague Hampton girls in home loss to Cross County

HAMPTON – The Hampton Hawks could not take care of the basketball on Thursday night, but give credit to the Cross County defense for a lot of those problems.

Cross County forced the Hawks into 34 turnovers and had the game well in hand early in a 60-26 final in girl’s Crossroads Conference action.

The Cougars led 16-6 at the end of the first eight minutes and extended the margin to 31-14 at the break.

Senior guard Josi Noble was unofficially credited with seven steals and 17 points in the first half. Along with Noble’s 17, sophomore Shyanne Anderson canned three 3-pointers to open the third quarter and finished with 13.

Hampton just gave away too many possessions to be effective on offense, but it did get a strong game out of senior Zaya Stuart, who led the Hawks with 10 points as Navaeh Lukassen added seven.

Cross County led 49-17 after three quarters and the reserves saw most of the action in the fourth quarter. The Cougars did turn the ball over 23 times in the game, but eight of those were in the fourth quarter. They will have to clean up those mistakes however tonight as they host the BDS Eagles in a huge CRC matchup in Stromsburg.