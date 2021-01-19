Turnovers pile up on Mustangs and BDS takes advantage

MCCOOL JUNCTION-The D1 No. 10 BDS Eagles held a 22-16 lead at the break, but in the third quarter, the Mustangs caught a severe case of the turnover bug and BDS made them pay.

The Mustangs committed nine third quarter miscues, with a lot of the credit going to the BDS defense which was relentless in the Eagles 49-25 win in girls CRC action.

When the Mustangs were able to get away a clean shot, they could not get their shots to fall. McCool Junction was limited in offensive possessions due to 25 turnovers and hitting just 10 of 33 shots from the field.

Another huge factor was the inside play of the Eagles 6-foot 3 sophomore JessaLynn Hudson who scored a game high 19 points and was unofficially charted with 11 rebounds.

With three minutes to play in the third quarter the Eagles held a 26-18 lead.

Over the next minute the Eagles got a short jumper from senior Macy Kamler and a three-pointer to extend the lead to 31-18.

The Mustangs never recovered as Kamler joined Judson in double figures with 14 points.

McCool Junction was led in scoring by freshman McKenna Yates with nine points and senior Olivia Johnson with eight.