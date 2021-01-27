Turnovers, missed free throws too much for Storm to overcome

SHELBY-When the High Plains Storm was able to attack the basket with their transition game, they had their most success on offense.

That success led to a lot of chances at the free throw line that the Storm just didn’t cash in enough on to keep up with the East Butler Tigers in their Crossroads Conference Tournament first round loss on Wednesday night at Shelby-RC High School by the final score of 42-28.

East Butler advances to tonight’s game with BDS at Osceola.

High Plains started off poorly as they committed 13 first quarter turnovers that led to a 15-2 East Butler lead at the end of the opening eight minutes.

The Storm was able to get back within eight points at the break at 24-16, but hit just one field goal and went 3 of 8 at the line in the third quarter.

The East Butler Tigers increased their lead to 32-21 and the Storm could never dent the lead the rest of the way.

High Plains put up 35 free throws in the game and hit just 16 leaving a lot of points at the charity stripe. The Storm struggled from the field as well as they were just 6 for 32 and they missed all four tried from behind the 3-point arc.