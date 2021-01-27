Turnovers, missed free throws too much for Storm to overcome

SHELBY-When the High Plains Storm was able to attack the basket with their transition game, they had their most success on offense.
That success led to a lot of chances at the free throw line that the Storm just didn’t cash in enough on to keep up with the East Butler Tigers in their Crossroads Conference Tournament first round loss on Wednesday night at Shelby-RC High School by the final score of 42-28.
East Butler advances to tonight’s game with BDS at Osceola.
High Plains started off poorly as they committed 13 first quarter turnovers that led to a 15-2 East Butler lead at the end of the opening eight minutes.
The Storm was able to get back within eight points at the break at 24-16, but hit just one field goal and went 3 of 8 at the line in the third quarter.
The East Butler Tigers increased their lead to 32-21 and the Storm could never dent the lead the rest of the way.
High Plains put up 35 free throws in the game and hit just 16 leaving a lot of points at the charity stripe. The Storm struggled from the field as well as they were just 6 for 32 and they missed all four tried from behind the 3-point arc.
The Storm was led in scoring by Hailey Lindburg, Hannah Hodgman and Emily Ackerson all with six points. Picking up five each was Brooke Bannister and Brianna Wilshusen.
East Butler had two players in double figures as Katie Haney finished with 12 and Addie Sullivan added 10.
The Tigers were 15 of 43 from the field which included 5 of 20 on three-point attempts. They were 7 of 15 at the foul line.
High Plains held a slight 39-37 advantage on the glass, but the 27 turnovers just took away too many offensive opportunities for the Storm to be successful on offense.
High Plains is scheduled to host Elba on Saturday.
High Plains (4-9) 2 14 5 7-28
East Butler (8-7) 15 9 8 10-42
HP (28)-Bannister 5, Lindburg 6, Wilshusen 5, Hodgman 6, Ackerson 6. Totals-6-32 (0-4) 16-35-28.
EB (42)-Sullivan 10, Kubik 2, Rigatuso 2, Aerts 5, DeWitt 6, Haney 12, Buresh 3, Bongers 2. Totals-15-43 (5-20) 7-15-42.