Turnovers, missed free throws doom T-Wolf girls against BDS

The T-Wolves pulled to within 33-32 on a Jansky bucket with 4:33 to play, but they would get no closer. Hannah Miller drained a critical 3-pointer on the other end for BDS, which made enough free throws down the stretch to fend off the upset bid and clinch a 43-34 win.

Exeter-Milligan shot 15 of 29 from the floor, but the Timberwolves went 0 for 5 from beyond the arc and just 2 of 13 at the foul line. They also turned the ball over 27 times, contributing to the Eagles taking 12 more shots from the floor – they finished 15 of 41 and 2 of 9 from downtown.

Jansky paced Exeter-Milligan with nine points, while Turrubiates added eight. Olsen scored six, sophomore Malorie Staskal notched four and junior Jozie Kanode added three. Sophomore Savana Krupicka scored two points to round out Exeter-Milligan’s offensive effort.

Miller led all scorers with 13 points for BDS, 10 of which came in the second half. Silva added 10 to join Miller in double figures but was held scoreless over the final two quarters, while JessaLynn Hudson notched eight points for the Eagles.