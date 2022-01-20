Turnovers, missed free throws doom T-Wolf girls against BDS

EXETER – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves played the Lincoln Journal Star Class D-1 No. 8 Bruning-Davenport/Shickley Eagles to a draw in many aspects on Thursday night. Both teams buried 15 field goals, and both sides attacked the glass to the tune of 21 rebounds.
Yet, the game’s outcome ultimately hinged on two areas – free-throw shooting and turnovers. Exeter-Milligan turned the ball over 27 times to 19 for BDS, and the T-Wolves shot just 2-of-13 from the charity stripe. The Eagles, meanwhile, drained 11 of 17 free throws – and that proved to be the difference in the game as BDS held on for a 43-34 win.
Exeter-Milligan raced out to a 12-4 lead after eight minutes thanks to six early points from junior Jasmine Turrubiates and four from Cameran Jansky, while BDS hit on just two of its first nine shots.
The Eagles flipped the script in the second quarter, outscoring the Timberwolves 15-5 in the period thanks to eight points from Taylor Silva as BDS took a 19-17 lead into the locker room.
Senior Emma Olsen answered with a bucket to open the third quarter and even the score, but BDS seized control with a 5-0 run. The Eagles pushed the lead to as much as eight before Exeter-Milligan closed the quarter on a 6-0 run and trailed by just two heading into the final eight minutes.
The T-Wolves pulled to within 33-32 on a Jansky bucket with 4:33 to play, but they would get no closer. Hannah Miller drained a critical 3-pointer on the other end for BDS, which made enough free throws down the stretch to fend off the upset bid and clinch a 43-34 win.
Exeter-Milligan shot 15 of 29 from the floor, but the Timberwolves went 0 for 5 from beyond the arc and just 2 of 13 at the foul line. They also turned the ball over 27 times, contributing to the Eagles taking 12 more shots from the floor – they finished 15 of 41 and 2 of 9 from downtown.
Jansky paced Exeter-Milligan with nine points, while Turrubiates added eight. Olsen scored six, sophomore Malorie Staskal notched four and junior Jozie Kanode added three. Sophomore Savana Krupicka scored two points to round out Exeter-Milligan’s offensive effort.
Miller led all scorers with 13 points for BDS, 10 of which came in the second half. Silva added 10 to join Miller in double figures but was held scoreless over the final two quarters, while JessaLynn Hudson notched eight points for the Eagles.
The T-Wolves dropped their third straight game and fell to 10-7 on the season. Exeter-Milligan has played a bunch of solid teams close in recent weeks, including Silver Lake during holiday tournament action, BDS in the MUDECAS finals and road tilts at Diller-Odell and Meridian. However, the Timberwolves have yet to secure a win in such a game.
The culprit Thursday night was poor foul shooting and too many turnovers, something the T-Wolves will need to clean up before the Crossroads Conference Tournament begins Saturday. Exeter-Milligan earned the No. 6 seed and will take on Shelby-Rising City in the first round.
BDS, meanwhile, improved to 13-3 on the year. The Eagles are the 4-seed in the CRC tournament and open against Nebraska Lutheran on Saturday.