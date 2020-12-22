Turnovers get the best of Dukes in loss at Adams Central

HASTINGS-The York Dukes got a Barrett Olson 3-point basket early in the third quarter to cut the Adams Central Patriots lead to 31-29 just a few seconds into the third quarter.

York had trailed by 14 at the end of the first quarter 20-6, but fought back in the second quarter going 8 of 9 from the field to only trail at the half 31-26.

After the Dukes made it a one possession game, Adams Central turned up the defensive pressure forcing nine third quarter turnovers and closed the quarter on an 18-5 run on their way to the win over York in Central Conference regular season action.

Adams Central had the Dukes on the rope in the first quarter, but head coach Scott Lamberty was able to get his guys organized and make the second quarter run which included 10 points from sophomore Austin Phinney as he and Olson led the Dukes in scoring with 12 points each.

York had nine turnovers in the first half and finished with 23, nine coming in the third quarter when the Patriots put the game away with the 18-8 run.

Adams Central finished just under 50 percent from the field as they hit 26 of 54 and that included 7 of 20 on 3-point shots. The hosts were 6 of 8 at the free throw line.