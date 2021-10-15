Turnovers doom York against No. 10 Seward

SEWARD – York head coach Glen Snodgrass said earlier this week the Dukes had to start winning the turnover war.
In the first half Friday night at Seward that didn’t happen.
The Dukes had four passes intercepted, one for a pick-six, put the ball on the ground twice, losing one and that resulted in a 33-0 halftime lead for the Class B No.10 Seward Bluejays.
Seward’s big lead was never threatened as they rolled to the 33-7 win and improved to 7-1 while York drops to 4-4.
The Dukes’ Class B playoff hopes hinge on a win next Friday night at Lexington.
Seward took the ball on their opening possession and used 6 minutes and 6 seconds to cover 59 yards as senior quarterback Gavin Soukup went over from a yard out for a 6-0 lead.
On York’s opening possession the Seward defense recorded the first of four first half picks as Kalen Knott stepped in front of York’s Joel Jensen and returned the ball 36 yards to the York 34.
Three plays later and following a pass interference call on York, Seward’s Trevor Ruth punched it in from a yard out and with 4:18 to play in the first quarter Seward led 13-0.
Things didn’t get any better for York on their next possession as junior quarterback Ryan Seevers was separated from the ball by the Jays’ Isaac Spotanski and Seward recovered on the Duke side of the field.
The score went to 20-0 with 12 seconds to play in the quarter when Nolan Hill scored on a 1-yard run.
York gave up five first half touchdowns with four of the scores coming after turnovers or a pick-six.
York had just 39 yards of offense at the break, while the Jays ran for 86 yards and passed for 85 more.
The only scoring in the second half was a Dalton Snodgrass 32-yard run in the fourth quarter. Garrett Ivey’s PAT capped all the scoring.
Unofficial numbers had York with 139 yards on the ground. Jensen was charted with 19 carries for 75 yards.
The Duke passing game netted 76 yards for total offense of 216 yards.
Seward finished with 107 rushing yards and 123 passing for a total offense of 230 yards.
York and Lexington will end the regular season at Lexington next Friday with a 7 p.m. kickoff.