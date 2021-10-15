Turnovers doom York against No. 10 Seward

SEWARD – York head coach Glen Snodgrass said earlier this week the Dukes had to start winning the turnover war.

In the first half Friday night at Seward that didn’t happen.

The Dukes had four passes intercepted, one for a pick-six, put the ball on the ground twice, losing one and that resulted in a 33-0 halftime lead for the Class B No.10 Seward Bluejays.

Seward’s big lead was never threatened as they rolled to the 33-7 win and improved to 7-1 while York drops to 4-4.

The Dukes’ Class B playoff hopes hinge on a win next Friday night at Lexington.

Seward took the ball on their opening possession and used 6 minutes and 6 seconds to cover 59 yards as senior quarterback Gavin Soukup went over from a yard out for a 6-0 lead.

On York’s opening possession the Seward defense recorded the first of four first half picks as Kalen Knott stepped in front of York’s Joel Jensen and returned the ball 36 yards to the York 34.

Three plays later and following a pass interference call on York, Seward’s Trevor Ruth punched it in from a yard out and with 4:18 to play in the first quarter Seward led 13-0.