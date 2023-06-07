YORK – For Ryan Seevers and Marshall McCarthy, their high school golfing days are over.

Sophomore-to-be Jaxson Hinze still has three years to go, and he will be one of the leaders as the Dukes will be among the favorites in Class B again next year.

In the fall Seevers will start his college career at the University of South Dakota. Seevers said that capping off his high school career with a championship was the perfect ending.

“Growing up playing sports I always dreamed of winning a state championship,” he said. “After going through the four years of the other sports and three of golf and not getting one put more pressure on me this year, so it was awesome to come out with a gold medal.”

Seevers added that they were a team that grew up together and they all pushed each other to work hard.

“Really the only key factor was the work ethic from our team. We all work so hard and we always have growing up just growing up with each other and pushing each other got us where we are,” Seevers commented.

McCarthy said that the team all got along and that started his freshman season, despite the COVID-19 pandemic wiping it out.

“I remember my freshman year and Reed Malleck being a huge role model for me. The season ended up being canceled due to the pandemic, but it was very special to have Reed be so kind to me. The following years, there were many players who influenced me,” McCarthy said. “The person who I feel like had the biggest influence on me, however, was Coach Sautter. He helped me develop a love for the game and helped me improve all the time. The program will be in great hands with him taking it over.”

“Personally, I think this team had trust in each other. We knew that each day we wanted to get better. We all knew the things we needed to get done to polish our craft,” McCarthy commented. “We trusted in each other every tournament to do their job. I think the trust within the team is what set us apart from the prior teams.”

Freshman Hinze said his goal for his first season was to be able to contribute to the team’s success.

“I just wanted to contribute to the team. It was a really good year,” Hinze said. “It means a lot to me because it was my first year of high school golf. We just trusted each other. And Marshall saved us a couple times when we didn’t have our best stuff.”

Both Seevers and McCarthy also reflected on how fast the time goes by.

“One of my biggest takeaways from high school golf is how quickly it goes by. There are so many meets in a very little span of time. When the invite season finally gets here, it goes by very quickly. Another takeaway I have is that competition in golf is key,” McCarthy said. “Being a part of a very high level program has shaped me into the player I am today. Having to work to get better just so I had a chance at varsity was a very good thing. The competition between players made each one of us better.”

Seevers said that the bonding and memories that are created on the road trips will last forever.

“I learned so much from golf and the people I played with my teammates and even my coaches. I loved being a part of a team where we loved to mess around and have a fun time including the coaches but we also knew when we needed to be serious,” Seevers stated. “You really have to take in the moments of the amazing overnight trips because the practice rounds do more than anyone could think. They help you really understand the course and also the memories of the fun times you will have. I have countless memories of those trips and a few of them have championships medals on my neck. I wouldn’t trade those trips for anything.”

Both seniors said that hard work is the key to any success.

“One of the biggest pieces of advice I would have for freshman who want to continue the success is learn how to work,” McCarthy added. “You won’t get better by just sitting around. York Country Club does so much for the players, so take advantage of it.”