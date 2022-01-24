Trojans start fast, defeat Fillmore Central boys by 10

DEWITT – The Tri County Tojans started out hot Friday night and raced out to a 16-6 lead over the Fillmore Central Panthers after one quarter of play. That cushion ultimately held up, as Fillmore Central played the hosts even the rest of the way but could not make up enough ground to climb out of the early hole in a 63-53 loss.

Tri County shot 26 of 50 from the floor compared to 22 of 56 for Fillmore Central, and the Trojans also held a 36-28 edge on the glass. Both teams turned the ball over 13 times.

Isaiah Lauby shot 9 of 15 from the floor and 5 of 7 from downtown while pouring in a game-high 25 poinst, but it wasn’t enough to come away with the win. Jayden Wolf knocked down half of his 10 shots adding 10 points for Fillmore Central and Keegan Theobald notched seven, but nobody else scored more than three.

Tri County, meanwhile, turned in a balanced offensive attack and placed three in double figures with 16, 15 and 14 points respectively. Three other Trojans notched at least four points.