Trip is a learning experience for Duke tennis

GRAND ISLAND – Friday, the York tennis team made the trek to Grand Island for a triangular against the Lexington Minutemen and the Grand Island Central Catholic Crusaders. The Dukes struggled throughout the day, only picking up four points in two matches.

“(Lexington) is a very solid team who returned a lot of guys and GICC is looking to compete for the state championship,” York head coach Dan Malleck said. “They both really exposed our inexperience today as Andrew Van Gomple was the only one able to win a singles match other than Drew Hammer, who cruised in both of his matches.”

Hammer and doubles partner Ethan Phinney picked up the Dukes’ only doubles point of the day in the match against the Minutemen, toppling Lexington’s Greysen Strauss and Morgan Bailey 8-6. Hammer also bested Bailey in singles action, cruising to an 8-1 win.

Van Gomple also picked up a win in singles, taking down Topher Schwartz of the Minutemen 8-5. However, those three points would be all the Dukes managed, as Lexington won the rest of the matches to take a 6-3 win.