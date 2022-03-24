Trio of Duke juniors earn All-Central Conference hoops acclaim

YORK – The Central Conference boys, basketball teams had four schools make district finals this past year.

Unfortunately all four teams saw their seasons end there and the conference did not send anyone to state.

The Aurora Huskies with a record of 15-11 lost their district final to No. 3 Platteview (58-52), while the York Dukes, who by percentage points had the best overall record at 15-10, were defeated in the district final by No. 4 Beatrice 58-52.

The Huskies were the only team in the final Omaha World-Herald ratings as they came in at No. 9.

Crete (11-14) lost its district final to eventual state champion Omaha Roncalli 52-27, while No. 5 Scottsbluff defeated Seward 61-43.

Aurora and York had the only winning records among the 10 teams in the conference.

York junior Garrett Ivey joined Adams Central senior Paul Fago, Crete junior Jabin Gardiner, Seward senior Leighton Limback and Aurora senior Tate Nachtigal as first team selections.

Ivey was the team leader in assists at four per game, second in scoring at 11.9 and registered 1.4 steals a game. He was 10th in the final York News-Times charts in scoring, third in assists, ninth in shooting percentage and third in 3-point shooting percentage. His best offensive effort of the season was a 22-point scoring effort against Lexington.

Another York junior, Ryan Seevers, earned second team recognition. He led the Dukes in scoring at 13.3 per game and also averaged two assists. He was seventh in the area in scoring and his top offensive nights were a pair of 24 point efforts at Fairbury and again in the season finale against Hastings.

The rest of the second team included Drew Covalt, a Seward junior, Holdrege junior Jackson Hinrichs, Aurora senior Preston Ramaekers and Northwest senior Sam Hartman.

Rounding out York’s three conference selections was junior Austin Phinney, a third team pick. Also on the third team was sophomore Aidan McDowell of Crete, Eli Oste, a Lakeview senior, senior Wyatt Jensen of Northwest and Lexington junior Daud Daud.

Phinney led the Dukes in rebounding at 7.7 per game which was second in the final all-area charts. He also averaged 8.6 points scoring. He had his best offensive game against Lexington with 18 points and recorded two double-doubles.

Honorable Mention

Holdrege-Garret Johnson, Kaden Broeker

Northwest-Trevyn Keene

Lakeview-Adam Van Cleave, Braxton Borer

Crete-Mason Crumbliss

Schuyler-Alejandro Rodriguez, Gavin Bywater, Caden Shonka

Adams Central-Jacob Eckhardt, Jayden Teichmeier

Aurora-Carsen Staehr

Seward-Traetyn Schaefer, Samuel Schroeder

Lexington-Dru Traux, Isaac Scharff